ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

Neighbors, town leaders share what spirit of Speedway is all about

By Melissa Crash
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onxTW_0fprCKt400

INDIANAPOLIS –  Speedway, Indiana is the racing capital of the world! Millions of people visit the small town every year for the Indy 500.

We went out into the community to talk with the people who work and live there to see what it’s like, not only during the month of May, but all year.

While the track is a big part of their community, town leaders want you to come visit to see what the spirit of Speedway is all about.

“Whenever I go on vacation, people say where are you from and I say Speedway, Indiana. They go, Speedway, Indiana where’s that at? I’d say, have you ever heard of the track? They say, oh Indianapolis, and I say, no Speedway,” said Phil Smith who has lived in Speedway for more than 50 years.

The roughly 5 mile town, with 12,000 people is built on tradition and community.

IMS to employ new and growing sustainability programs and innovations

“It’s a great place to live,” Smith added.

Councilor Gary Raikes grew up here and takes pride in his town.

“A lot of communities have just the four common seasons, but we have the month of May,” said Raikes, “That’s our fifth season and for a lot of us, it’s our favorite season.”

While the focus is on May, he wants Speedway to be a destination all year. He’s worked on bringing new businesses to Main Street, schools continue to rank in the top of the state. Public safety is a major focus, and soon a program will extend its trails to the edge of the town.

“We’ll have another million visitors throughout the year that are coming to see our museums, frequent our other restaurants and retail,” said Raikes.

Vincent Noblet, the President of the Speedway Town Council added, “Visitors to the town of Speedway are welcomed the same as any other small town in the United States, everybody waves and says hi, you don’t get the big city feel. You get more of the ‘how can I help you?’”

Sharing the spirit of Speedway with you, in hopes you’ll be racing here to experience it, for yourself.

“Really, it’s nice to sit on your patio or your deck, listen to the race cars and just enjoy,” said Smith.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Good News: Dawson's on Main

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway is the place to be in the month of May, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro knows that better than most. Dave took a break from his responsibilities at the track this week to visit Dawson's on Main, a popular dining destination in Speedway since 2006. It was a great place to resume our weekly tradition of sharing your positive, uplifting stories.
SPEEDWAY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Speedway, IN
Government
Speedway, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Speedway, IN
buildingindiana.com

$39M Expansion Announced Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has shared plans for a $39 million investment to expand the casino gaming floor of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, further enhancing the casino operator’s commitment to racing and gaming in Anderson, Indiana. Harrah’s Hoosier Park, located in Anderson, will add approximately 30,000 square...
ANDERSON, IN
WGN Radio

Behind the announcer booth with the late Bob Jenkins

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – For more than five decades before passing away from cancer in 2021, Bob Jenkins made us feel like we were at the track with him.  He had the voice, but there’s something else Bob had. He had the voice in his head, which was Terry Lingner. “This is going to sound weird, but […]
SPEEDWAY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars
indyschild.com

The Best Free Things to do in Indianapolis for Families

Find free activities and events around Indianapolis. Are you ready to plan an entire month of free activities? This monthly calendar is constantly updated with awesome free activities for you and your family. Free Museum Days. Did you know many museums around Indianapolis offer free admission on different dates throughout...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Greenwood native Blanca Osorio-Ortega selected as Indy 500 Festival Princess

Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
GREENWOOD, IN
iu.edu

Westfield set pace for Indiana's population growth in 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- With a 7.7% population increase in 2021, Westfield ranked as Indiana's fastest-growing place among those with at least 5,000 residents, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed by the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. The Hamilton...
WESTFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
WANE-TV

Silver Alert declared for southern Indiana teen

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Asa Watts, a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 93 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red Under Armour backpack, black zip up hoodie, gray shirt, black sweatpants, and neon yellow tennis shoes.
COLUMBUS, IN
wrtv.com

Charlie Brown's: A Speedway staple

"SPEEDWAY — With the Indy 500 fast approaching, tens of thousands of people are flocking to the Circle City. Many of them, at some point, will end up at Charlie Brown's Pancacke and Steak House. It's a Speedway staple with a history that is forever intertwined with the Indy 500.
SPEEDWAY, IN
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy