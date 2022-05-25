Lincoln police identify victims of Sunday morning shooting

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 17 year old is recovering after being grazed by a bullet at a Lincoln football field. Lincoln Police say around 7:30 Wednesday night, the teen arrived at a local hospital with a grazing gunshot wound to the left side of his head. Police say the victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend. His injury is not considered life threatening. LPD says officers determined that the victim and some of his friends met up with a group of individuals at Seacrest Field, following a social media feud between the groups.

