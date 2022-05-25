ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln police identify victims of Sunday morning shooting

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb.-Police have identified the two victims of a fatal shooting in Lincoln early Sunday morning. The shooting happened at around 2:20 a.m. Officers responded to...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

LPD: Vehicle crashes into Lincoln Business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a south Lincoln business Saturday. According to LPD, a vehicle drove into Braede Fresh Express Cafe at the corner of 33rd and Pioneers Blvd just before noon. Authorities said the driver mistook the accelerator for the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Car crashes into south Lincoln café

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Saturday. According to Lincoln Police, the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit their gas instead of brakes, crashing into the café at around 11:54 a.m. Nobody was hurt due to the incident. LPD estimates the current amount of damage to be around $8,000 to $10,000.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police give updates on death investigation after road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An active death investigation from the Omaha Police has ended Friday. It’s reported Paul Arispe, 57, died May 17 from his injuries. The investigation revealed there was a road rage incident with Arispe and another man. According to the release, the was a confrontation after...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting that killed a man Thursday night. OPD said that 25-year-old Daniel Atherton has been arrested in regards to the shooting that killed 39-year-old Clinton Brownlee. Atherton has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police investigating home damaged in shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a home late Wednesday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to the home near 18th and G Streets on a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the street. The home...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Teen Wounded After Gunshot Fired Into A Vehicle

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 26)—A 17-year-old male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound that grazed the left side of his head, during an incident that happened Wednesday night in the parking lot of Seacrest Field. Lincoln Police say the victim and some of his friends met up with a group...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#North Platte Post Lincoln#Neb Police
kfornow.com

Shots Fired Late Wednesday Toward A Home Outside of Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of gunshots in a neighborhood just outside of downtown Lincoln on Wednesday night. Officers were called around 11:30pm to the report of gunshots in the area of 18th and “G”, where several spent shell casings were found in the street and a home in the area had been hit several times. No reports of any injuries and the damage estimates are just over $2,000.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Home Struck By Bullets Late Wednesday Night

Shots rang out in a neighborhood near 18th and H Street around 11:30 Wednesday night. “Officers located several spent shell casings in the street and found a residence in the area had been struck multiple times,” says Captain Todd Kocian. He says no one was injured and damage...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Lincoln teen grazed by bullet during altercation at football field

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 17 year old is recovering after being grazed by a bullet at a Lincoln football field. Lincoln Police say around 7:30 Wednesday night, the teen arrived at a local hospital with a grazing gunshot wound to the left side of his head. Police say the victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend. His injury is not considered life threatening. LPD says officers determined that the victim and some of his friends met up with a group of individuals at Seacrest Field, following a social media feud between the groups.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man airlifted to Sioux City after northeast Nebraska workplace accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man was airlifted to Sioux City after a workplace accident in northeast Nebraska on Friday. Emergency crews responded to the scene, including LifeNet, after an accident involving a railroad worker near the area KGP Services, located north of Norfolk in Pierce County, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
NORFOLK, NE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff woman sentenced to prison for selling meth

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shannon Rojas, 42, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska, for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon sentenced Rojas to 70 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trio of Omaha men sentenced in separate meth cases

OMAHA, Neb. -- A trio of Omahans were sentenced in separate meth-related cases in federal court on Thursday. 57-year-old Robert Steven Root was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Root received a sentence of 12 years in prison with a five-year term of supervised release to follow. Root also forfeited $111,399 that was seized as part of the investigation.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Teen Who Shot Lincoln Police Officer Sentenced

Lincoln, NE (May 25, 2022) A Lancaster County District judge sentenced Felipe Vazquez to 70 years to life in prison Wednesday for the killing of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera. Earlier this year, a jury found Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder. The seven counts include:
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man who killed Husker football player grandad dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man with a long history of mental illness when he killed the grandfather of two Nebraska football players more than two decades ago has died in prison. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that Russell Harms died in the...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy