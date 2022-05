A look at whats happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Nottingham Forest takes on Huddersfield in the Championship playoff final for the right to play in the Premier League next season. Forest a two-time European Cup winner is looking to return to the top-flight for the first time since 1999, while Huddersfield was last in the Premier League in 2019. The winning team will join Fulham and Bournemouth in next season's Premier League. Huddersfield finished the regular season in third place and Forest in fourth.

