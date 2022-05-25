2022 Fleet Week: News 12’s Jim Murdoch has a front seat view of the ships entering the harbor

Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Saturday, Sept. 9, 1967 edition of the Staten Island Advance. It takes us back to the morning when borough residents learned of the battlefield death of Father Vincent Capodanno in Vietnam. An active effort to have him proclaimed a saint is under way. He’s already been declared a Servant of God, the first step on the path that leads to sainthood.

