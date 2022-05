When Coyote Music Studio owner Tonya Blum Lincoln was a teenager, she wanted to be a scientist. Until, that is, she was introduced to the worlds of music and theater. “It quickly became clear that my heart was not actually into science,” she recalls. “I discovered music therapy through that. I was just blown away that I could do science and music at the same time. I was sold immediately and wanted to go learn everything I could.”

DENTON, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO