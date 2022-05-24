ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

9-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In Prince William County Shooting: Police

By David Cifarelli
 5 days ago

A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in Prince William County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge around 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Prince William County Police said.

Responding officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Initial investigation revealed a group of young men where walking in the area when one fired multiple rounds, police. Newly released video footage obtained by Fox5 captures the incident in which several children are playing on the side of the road when the gunfire erupts.

The little girl who was shot was apparently screaming "I can't feel my legs" after being shot. At that point her mother runs across the street to pick her up, the outlet reports.

Detectives said the victim was not targeted. No other injuries or property damage was reported.

The suspects were described as Black teenage males wearing dark clothing, according to police. Authorities were looking for a suspect vehicle described as a silver Mustang, Fox5 reports.

Investigators believe the incident was random and poses no threat to the community. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip .

