Fall River, MA

Fall River Cat is the Couch Potato Your Family is Missing [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

By Maddie Levine
1420 WBSM
 3 days ago
Adopting an animal is a special moment, and a shelter is a good place to find pets that could give you all the love you may be searching for. This week on Wet Nose Wednesday, we give the spotlight to a cute little cat from Jamaica Plain named Sophie, who is...

