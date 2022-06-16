Tickets for a cruise ship sailing around the world starting at nearly $90,000 just sold out in 'record time' — see what 5 months at sea will be like

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its 2025 150-night world cruise, its longest itinerary yet, in May.

The five-month cruise was fully reserved in "record time" for the fourth year in a row.

The 2025 cruise aboard the Seven Seas Mariner starts at $87,000 for the most basic suite.

If you have an insatiable desire to sail around the world, at least $90,000, and five months to burn, you're not alone.In late May, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' luxury cruise brand Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its longest itinerary to date: a 150-night around-the-world cruise sailing in early 2025.But before the cruise line could open bookings for the itinerary on June 15, the sailing was already fully reserved "in record time," Regent Seven Seas said in a press release.

And there's now a waitlist for the cruise that's still three years out."We have received unprecedented interest in this sailing and this phenomenal booking record shows once again that people, just like the world itself, are now open to travel and are not going to wait around and let opportunities pass them by," Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in the press release.Months-long around-the-world cruises have remained popular with travelers since the resumption of sailing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And some of the most in-demand global itineraries haven't been from big cruise lines.

Regent Seven Seas may have a smaller fleet compared to big brands like Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line, but the smaller luxury cruise line has established itself as a strong player in the world cruise segment.The cruise line operates annual global itineraries.And for the past four years, these world cruises have sold out in record time, Regent Seven Seas says.Last year, Regent Seven Seas' 132-night 2024 world cruise sold out in less than three hours.

But unlike Regent Seven Seas' previous itineraries, the newly announced 150-night global cruise will be the company's longest itinerary, rivaling Miami-based cruise line Azamara's 155-night 2024 world cruise.

The 2025 cruise will sail from Miami to San Francisco aboard the Seven Seas Mariner.Along the way, passengers will get to see or stop in destinations throughout South America, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Alaska, and the Antarctic.In total, the vessel will cross almost 36,300 nautical miles, three oceans …… and 97 ports of call in 25 countries and five continents.Of the 150 nights, passengers will get to spend 16 nights in destinations like Rio de Janeiro, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bora Bora.And it wouldn't be a world cruise without a long list of UNESCO World Heritage Site visits (48, to be exact).The itinerary includes stops to World Heritage destinations like Rapa Nui National Park in Chile, the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto in Japan, and Cascade Head in Oregon.Days at sea in between these stops may seem tedious but the ship has plenty of activities to keep its passengers entertained.The Seven Seas Mariner — which can accommodate almost 685 guests — has amenities like a bocce court, a putting green, a pool …

