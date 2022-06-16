ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets for a cruise ship sailing around the world starting at nearly $90,000 just sold out in 'record time' — see what 5 months at sea will be like

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

  • Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its 2025 150-night world cruise, its longest itinerary yet, in May.
  • The five-month cruise was fully reserved in "record time" for the fourth year in a row.
  • The 2025 cruise aboard the Seven Seas Mariner starts at $87,000 for the most basic suite.
If you have an insatiable desire to sail around the world, at least $90,000, and five months to burn, you're not alone.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

In late May, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' luxury cruise brand Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced its longest itinerary to date: a 150-night around-the-world cruise sailing in early 2025.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

But before the cruise line could open bookings for the itinerary on June 15, the sailing was already fully reserved "in record time," Regent Seven Seas said in a press release.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Source: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

And there's now a waitlist for the cruise that's still three years out.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

"We have received unprecedented interest in this sailing and this phenomenal booking record shows once again that people, just like the world itself, are now open to travel and are not going to wait around and let opportunities pass them by," Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in the press release.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Months-long around-the-world cruises have remained popular with travelers since the resumption of sailing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Source: Regent Seven Seas

And some of the most in-demand global itineraries haven't been from big cruise lines.
Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas

Source: Insider

Regent Seven Seas may have a smaller fleet compared to big brands like Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line, but the smaller luxury cruise line has established itself as a strong player in the world cruise segment.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The cruise line operates annual global itineraries.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

And for the past four years, these world cruises have sold out in record time, Regent Seven Seas says.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Last year, Regent Seven Seas' 132-night 2024 world cruise sold out in less than three hours.
Regent Seven Seas

Source: Insider

But unlike Regent Seven Seas' previous itineraries, the newly announced 150-night global cruise will be the company's longest itinerary, rivaling Miami-based cruise line Azamara's 155-night 2024 world cruise.
Azamara

Source: Insider

The 2025 cruise will sail from Miami to San Francisco aboard the Seven Seas Mariner.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Along the way, passengers will get to see or stop in destinations throughout South America, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Alaska, and the Antarctic.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

In total, the vessel will cross almost 36,300 nautical miles, three oceans …
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

… and 97 ports of call in 25 countries and five continents.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Of the 150 nights, passengers will get to spend 16 nights in destinations like Rio de Janeiro, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bora Bora.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

And it wouldn't be a world cruise without a long list of UNESCO World Heritage Site visits (48, to be exact).
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The itinerary includes stops to World Heritage destinations like Rapa Nui National Park in Chile, the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto in Japan, and Cascade Head in Oregon.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Days at sea in between these stops may seem tedious but the ship has plenty of activities to keep its passengers entertained.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Seven Seas Mariner — which can accommodate almost 685 guests — has amenities like a bocce court, a putting green, a pool …
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Source: Regent Seven Seas

… seven dining venues, four lounges, and nighttime entertainment.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

And if five months at sea isn't enough to satiate the travelers' cruise cravings, they can also add an extra 18-night cruise from San Francisco back to Miami.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Of course, a five-month luxury cruise like this won't be cheap.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Travelers on the 2025 world cruise could be paying more than what their monthly rent or mortgage might be.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The cruise started at $87,000 per guest for the most basic 300-square-foot Deluxe Veranda Suite.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

This price then shoots up to $250,000 for the largest 2,000-square-foot Master Suite.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

It may be a hefty payment, but at least they'll have five months planned out for them.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

And if it's any consolation, these prices also include WiFi, laundry, first-class airfare, medical services, and nonstop luxury for 150-nights.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Read the original article on Business Insider

