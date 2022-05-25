ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

An Exquisite Exhibit Of The Louvre™ Is Coming To Chicagoland This Summer

By Melissa Maynard
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HfpC_0fpq06MP00

View the priceless art collection of the Louvre™ this summer for a limited time at a 360° exhibition showcasing over 70 reimagined masterpieces.

If you’re dreaming of spending the day at the Louvre™ , but a trip to the City of Light is out of the question, you’re in luck! This July, a world-class experience, Louvre™ Fantastique: The Exhibition , is coming to the Chicago area showcasing the highlights of the world-class museum without stepping foot out of Illinois.

Expect to see 70 interactive interpretations of iconic masterpieces such as Mona Lisa by Da Vinci and David’s Oath of the Horatii by French artist Jacques-Louis that have captivated art lovers at the Louvre™ . The exhibition is a unique way to see art, using cutting-edge technology like projection mapping, augmented reality, three-dimensional recreations, and more!

And tickets to this world-class 360° art experience are now on sale, here!

The renowned rhombus-shaped glass museum welcomes millions of visitors a year to see some of the world’s most famous works of art. The Louvre™ was initially used as a fortress in the late 12th century before opening as a museum in 1793.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4od8_0fpq06MP00

The museum famously houses some of the most iconic works of art, including around 380,000 objects and 35,000 pieces of artwork by some of the most recognized artists throughout history. And now, you can see highlights of the most famous reimagined works when this exhibition comes to the Chicago area this July!

Louvre™ Fantastique: The Exhibition is created by SEE Global Entertainment (SEE™) , which has captivated the nation with its successful Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition and The Art of Banksy: Without Limits experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ov0cm_0fpq06MP00

The entire experience will take guests around 90 minutes with a fully immersive opportunity to see some of the best highlights of the Louvre™ without getting on a plane to Paris. Tickets to this dynamic exhibit located at 2120 Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook start at just $32.90, allowing viewers to be completely mesmerized by some of the world’s most famous art for less than the price of lunch at a Parisian restaurant.

Experience the most famous works of the Louvre™ in an interactive and innovative way just outside of Chicago this July— and tickets to this highly anticipated experience are here, so snag them now! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzUKF_0fpq06MP00

Louvre Fantastique: The Exhibition

July 15, 2022 10:00 AM (+ more dates)

Oakbrook Center (100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL, United States, 60523, Chicago) From $20.30 Tickets

Comments / 0

Related
prospect-heights.il.us

Rock n' Run the Runway

Come out and enjoy gourmet food trucks, balloon artists, airport static display, live music and fireworks at 9:15pm. For more information visit: www.rocknruntherunway.com.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
KICK AM 1530

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

The Crystal Lake Antique Mall

Alice Van Housen, manager, and vendor at Crystal Lake Antique Mall, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Alice talks about the history of the shop and its boost in sales since the pandemic. With a wide variety of vendors, the Crystal Lake Antique Mall offers a place where customers can find something they love at an affordable price to take home.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Oak Brook, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Oak Brook, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Paris, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park Library announces 5 free concerts for the summer

Orland Park Public Library announced this week that five free concerts will be performed for residents at the library, 14921 S. Ravinia Ave. Three concerts are for families and two are intended for an adult audience. “The library has a long tradition of offering concerts during the summer on the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian Beef and Italian Ice

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Lavergne’s Tavern. Located at 6546 Windsor Ave. in Berwyn, the restaurant is known for their pub grub, which includes Italian beef egg rolls and street tacos. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Gina’s Italian Ice, which is located at 6737 Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn. They are known for their famous Italian lemonade and horchata.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Saying goodbye to Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow has closed its doors after 46 years in Hyde Park, and taking its place is Oooh Wee It Is, a soul food eatery spreading across the city. The longtime 53rd Street staple’s departure was announced suddenly, via a May 11 Facebook post from Oooh Wee owner Mark Walker. The restaurant, which opened in 1976 and specialized in ’70s fare like quiches and crêpes, closed for the final time on Sunday, May 15. Its food aside, for decades it was a popular breakfast destination for families, Sunday church-goers and local elected officials, notably Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Michelangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louvre Museum#Art#Chicago Area#French#The Louvre
mercyforanimals.org

Mercy For Animals Took to the Streets of Chicago to Protest ALDI Cruelty

Last month, Mercy For Animals released hidden-camera footage of a contract farm that raises chickens for an ALDI supplier. The devastating footage exposes chickens living in filthy conditions, days-old chicks suffering from open wounds, and more. Mercy For Animals amplified the video’s impact with three days of protests in Illinois—the home of ALDI’s U.S. headquarters.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

You never forget your first! Guy Fieri shares his FIRST Chicago Italian Beef on National Italian Beef Day!

Food Network superstar Guy Fieri joins Dane Neal and shares his first experience in Chicago with our local life changing delicacy the “Italian Beef”. This never before aired audio is from early on in his Diners Drive in and Dives days on a visit to Chicago shooting the hit show. Hear how Guy was blown away when visiting local spots, shared it with his crew and learned to make it is own, having it dipped and with peppers…Happy National Italian Beef Day!!
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
949wdkb.com

The Second Annual Baconfest To Be Held July 9th

Head to the Warehouse On Park in Genoa for the Second Annual Baconfest! The festival will be held July 9th from 11am – 9pm. They will have several vendors serving bacon and bacon inspired goodies all day long. If you like bacon, this is THE place to be!. Some...
GENOA, IL
Secret Chicago

These Are The Best Places To See Sets From DJs In Chicago

As P!nk once said in her hit song God Is A DJ , “If God is a DJ, life is a dance floor/ Love is the rhythm, you are the music.” Lucky for us, Chicago is chock-full of incredible venues from smaller music stages to decked-out nightclubs. Here are the best places to see sets from DJs in our beloved city.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Morton Arboretum grows by 17 acres

The arboretum in Lisle has long had its eye on the Stahelin property on Leask Lane in unincorporated Wheaton, which juts into the western border of the natural site. The owner once had plans to subdivide the land.
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
260
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy