An Exquisite Exhibit Of The Louvre™ Is Coming To Chicagoland This Summer

If you’re dreaming of spending the day at the Louvre™ , but a trip to the City of Light is out of the question, you’re in luck! This July, a world-class experience, Louvre™ Fantastique: The Exhibition , is coming to the Chicago area showcasing the highlights of the world-class museum without stepping foot out of Illinois.

Expect to see 70 interactive interpretations of iconic masterpieces such as Mona Lisa by Da Vinci and David’s Oath of the Horatii by French artist Jacques-Louis that have captivated art lovers at the Louvre™ . The exhibition is a unique way to see art, using cutting-edge technology like projection mapping, augmented reality, three-dimensional recreations, and more!

The renowned rhombus-shaped glass museum welcomes millions of visitors a year to see some of the world’s most famous works of art. The Louvre™ was initially used as a fortress in the late 12th century before opening as a museum in 1793.

The museum famously houses some of the most iconic works of art, including around 380,000 objects and 35,000 pieces of artwork by some of the most recognized artists throughout history. And now, you can see highlights of the most famous reimagined works when this exhibition comes to the Chicago area this July!

Louvre™ Fantastique: The Exhibition is created by SEE Global Entertainment (SEE™) , which has captivated the nation with its successful Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition and The Art of Banksy: Without Limits experience.

The entire experience will take guests around 90 minutes with a fully immersive opportunity to see some of the best highlights of the Louvre™ without getting on a plane to Paris. Tickets to this dynamic exhibit located at 2120 Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook start at just $32.90, allowing viewers to be completely mesmerized by some of the world’s most famous art for less than the price of lunch at a Parisian restaurant.

Louvre Fantastique: The Exhibition

July 15, 2022 10:00 AM