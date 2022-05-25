ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Update: Missing juvenile found safe

Nevada Appeal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The juvenile was found save. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating 17-year-old Connor Leao. Connor...

www.nevadaappeal.com

fernleyreporter.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Fernley

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who was last seen May 27 in Fernley. According to the State Police the man left the Best Western in Fernley in a white 2016 Toyota Rav-4 at approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers said the driver is an elderly man with dementia who is new to Nevada. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green cargo shorts a black belt and black shoes.
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

31-year-old Sparks woman missing, police ask for help

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Sparks woman named Austyn Busch has not been seen since Monday and police are hoping the public can aid search efforts. Austyn, 31, has not had contact with her family in several days. She was last seen on May 23, and last heard from on May 24.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police Department seeks missing woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks woman has not communicated with anyone since May 24 and the Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding her. Austyn Busch, 31, was last seen on May 23. Police described her as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash at Sutro and Oddie

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is in the hospital after being hit by a car this evening. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Sutro St. and Oddie Blvd. Reno Police say a pedestrian who was likely intoxicated was walking outside a marked crosswalk and was hit.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Burglary, credit card fraud suspects sought

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding suspects in a vehicle burglary on Spooner Summit. The victim parked on Spooner Summit on an unspecified day and went for a hike when someone broke into her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The burglar or burglars took a wallet and credit cards, which were used several times in Reno and Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident where a homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. Officers were called to a home near Warren Way and Moana Lane just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The caller reported that they had shot someone in their home.
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Notice from Sheriff Hickox -- Body Found in Lahontan

On May 21st, at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and notified that the body of an adult male was found floating in Lake Lahontan near Blackbird point. A joint response involving Nevada State Park Rangers and members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area where the body was reported to be floating.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fernley man found dead in Lake Lahontan

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The death of a Fernley man found Saturday in Lake Lahontan is being investigated as suspicious, but details about what caused the death are not clear, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said. Jimmy Lane, 38, was found floating near Blackbird Point about 4:40 p.m....
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Student arrested at Doral Academy in Reno after school threat

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A student was arrested at the Doral Academy in south Reno on Wednesday afternoon after a possible school threat was made. Principal Angela Orr sent an email to parents and families saying a proactive student informed administration of a possible threat towards Doral students. Administration notified the Washoe County Sheriff's Office immediately and deputies arrived with in minutes ensuring the school was safe.
CBS Sacramento

Meth, Cocaine Among Drugs Found After Search Of Car Initially Pulled Over For Speeding In Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A driver who was originally pulled over for speeding in Rocklin is now facing much more serious charges after a search found marijuana, cocaine, and meth in his car. The drugs and evidence of sales found inside the suspect’s car. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department) Rocklin police say, early Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near Pacific Street and Midas Avenue. After going up to talk to the driver, however, the officer noticed other suspected violations that prompted a search of the car. Evidence of drug use, drug transportation and drug sales were found, police say. About one pound of meth was among the drugs seized. The driver, 53-year-old Sacramento resident Tuan Nguyen, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Witness Details Chaotic Scene Of Off-Duty Deputy’s Gunfight With Domestic Violence Suspect Near Auburn

AUBURN (CBS13) — A person was shot by an off-duty Placer County sheriff’s deputy after he responded to a domestic violence call on Griffin Way near Auburn. During the exchange of gunfire, the deputy was not hit but the male involved in the domestic disturbance was shot. His condition is unknown. When asked what the protocol is for off-duty deputies responding to any kind of call, the sheriff’s office said deputies are deputies 24/7. Neighbors on Griffin Way were shocked by the violence. “I heard a couple of gunshots, a girl screaming, somebody crying,” Patrick Flaherty said. Running out of his house to help, Flaherty...
KOLO TV Reno

Thieves working Sierra trailhead parking lots

SPOONER SUMMIT, Nev. (KOLO) -A typical day. Cars left in a parking lot at a Sierra trailhead, in this case, Spooner Summit on US 50, an entrance to the Tahoe Rim Trail,. Their owners will likely be gone on hikes for hours. Hopefully, the doors are locked, but sadly, that’s not always the case. Thursday afternoon we found a pickup, not only unlocked but with the driver’s side door left wide open.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City road report for May 30 to June 5, 2022

Road report as of Thursday. The following applies to May 30-June 5:. Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. • Center Drive between Snyder Avenue and Clear Creek Avenue will be closed, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for roadway reconstruction. Use the designated detour route, Clear Creek Avenue and Snyder Avenue.
CARSON CITY, NV
Lassen County News

Motorcycle crash kills unidentified Susanville man

An unidentified 29-year-old Susanville man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash on Highway 395 north of Byers Pass Road. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, the man was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 395 when he lost control negotiating a left curve. The motorcycle left the roadway and the rider was ejected.
SUSANVILLE, CA
ABC10

Missing person found dead outside Gold Country Fairground in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif — Auburn police discovered resident Michael Kuninobu dead east of the Golden Country Fairgrounds' eastern property line on Tuesday just hours after he was reported missing. Their search began when loved ones of Kuninobu were unable to reach him at his cell phone and contacted law enforcement...
AUBURN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks man identified in fatal Lyon County motorcycle crash

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The motorcyclist who died in a crash in Lyon County has been identified as a Sparks man. The crash happened Sunday, May 15, 2022 around 3:15 p.m. on SR-341 near Lousetown Road. Investigators said 58-year-old John Thomas Hays was heading south on SR-341 on a...
LYON COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

Truck Driver Crashes, Leaves Scene, Leaving ID And Tablet, Returns To Scene, Police Call Him Out On Facebook

AUBURN (CBS13) — The Auburn Police Department took to Facebook to call out a man who crashed a utility vehicle and left the scene, leaving his ID and tablet. Early Friday morning, at roughly 2:13 a.m., at the 400 Block of Nevada Street, Auburn Police arrived at the scene of a crashed utility vehicle where they discovered that the driver ran away. During their investigation, police discovered an ID and tablet identifying the driver of the truck. At some point, police contacted the driver’s boss to inform him that his company truck had been crashed. Police took to Facebook hoping the driver would see their post encouraging him to answer his phone. In an unexpected plot twist, the driver returned to the scene and was arrested for DUI charges.  
AUBURN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Motorcyclist identified in deadly Storey County crash

STOREY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a weekend crash in Storey County. Investigators say 56-year-old Michael Lee Graham of Henderson died at the scene after losing control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Graham reportedly hit a guardrail and was ejected from his bike while traveling north on State Route 341 near mile marker 7 on Saturday, May 15.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: About 40-50 cars located at sideshow in Yuba City

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said numerous vehicles were suspected to be involved in reckless driving in Yuba City Friday night.  Before 11 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to Garden Highway near Levee Road. When deputies and officers arrived, the […]
YUBA CITY, CA

