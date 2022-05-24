ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Waste Management Anticipated Collection Schedule

 5 days ago

Due to staff shortages, Waste Management (WM) is currently behind on garbage, yard waste and recycling collection. Tomorrow two crews will be in....

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

LETTER: Squirrel shot in River Falls

Is it legal to shoot animals in the city of River Falls?. The day after Mother's Day near the alley behind Seventh Street just north of Pine Street, I found a dead squirrel with a round bullet-size hole in him/her. There are children and pets in the area, and I...
RIVER FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Entire Neighborhood Is A Disaster’: St. Louis Park Residents Scramble After Water Main Break Floods 50 Homes

Originally published May 25 ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – Dozens of homeowners are still cleaning up from flooding, days after a water main break. The city of St. Louis Park said that a 12-inch water main broke early Saturday morning. More than 50 homes south of Minnetonka Boulevard had sewer water pouring into their basements. Residents are left wondering who is going to pay for the damage. Jennifer Snyder had to throw out everything in her basement. Her home on Quebec Avenue South is one of the homes that flooded on Saturday. “Our entire neighborhood is a disaster,” Snyder said. “We are still getting no...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

What To Do When Severe Weather Strikes While Boating

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – The weather in Minnesota can change in an instant, so people planning to boat over the Memorial Day weekend need to be prepared. Whether on a land or on the water, things don’t always go as planned. “Once you are out there you never know what could happen,” Sky to Shore owner Skyler Hietala said. Four years ago, his boat broke down in the middle of Lake Minnetonka. “I got stuck out here for about eight hours and didn’t have a way to get off,” Hietala said. He started his boat towing company and said Memorial Day weekend is always...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Majority Of Longfellow Neighbors Say They Want The MPD 3rd Precinct To Be Reimagined As Something Completely New

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When officers abandoned the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct on May 28, 2020, three days after George Floyd was murdered, it was set on fire. Two years later, it remains abandoned, burned and barricaded. In a community conversation session held last week, Longfellow neighbors were asked if they’d like to see the Third Precinct rebuilt as another Minneapolis police station. Seventy-five percent of neighbors said no, while 25% said yes. The survey stated that of the 75% of who answered “no,” their reasoning was because it would glorify the history that happened there. Also, they stated it would further perpetuate the PTSD that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Portion of Highway 77/Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis closing for a month

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Highway 77 in South Minneapolis is closing for about a month as crews work to resurface the road and make accessibility and safety improvements. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Highway 77/Cedar Avenue between West Lake Nokomis Parkway and Highway 62 at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, until Tuesday, June 28. The Highway 62 and Cedar Avenue ramps in the area will also close during this time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

DNR Asks People To Report Black Bear Sightings In Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help in monitoring black bears across the Twin Cities metro area. If you see a black bear anywhere in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or much of the southwestern corner of the state, you are asked to report it. (credit: CBS) Just go to the DNR website to document it by clicking here. The DNR also asked those traveling to remote spots of the state stay aware of bears, always keeping tabs on their surroundings. “Coexistence with bears is completely possible with a few easy steps that anyone can follow,” DNR bear project leader Andrew Tri said. “The key things to remember are to not surprise them and to keep food secure.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
elkrivermn.gov

ERPD Resident Alert - May 27, 2022

Update: 7:31 p.m. (May 27, 2022) Detectives from the Elk River Police Department have identified a juvenile suspect who admitted to calling in a bomb threat. Charges are being pursued. _____________________________________. Elk River Police received a call from Caribou (18157 Carson Ct NW) just before 3:00 p.m. today, stating they...
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Feds Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Organic Strawberries; Cases Reported In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi. In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand. While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away. The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart. Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever. Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
RED WING, MN
Bring Me The News

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens. It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing. "We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today,...
WAYZATA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Project Safe Neighborhoods Launches To Get Guns Off Streets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A growing number of illegal guns are off the street and the felons who use them are behind bars, all part of an effort known as Project Safe Neighborhoods. The effort has federal, state and local law enforcement working together to stop violent crime. So far they’ve collected 364 guns. One of their main missions is to silence the sounds of automatic weapons plaguing some of our communities, a sound many Minnesotans are now used to hearing in their neighborhoods. ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Reed says the collaboration between local, state and federal partners is working, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

