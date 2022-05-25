ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

You’ll Soon Be Able to Get Hamburgers at St. Cloud Area Arby’s Restaurants

By Kelly Cordes
 3 days ago
Getting a hamburger at a fast-food restaurant is probably not really that big of a deal, right? Except when you're talking about a place that you KNOW has never offered hamburgers before?. Arby's known for its delicious roast beef has been mixing up its menu for quite some time...

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

