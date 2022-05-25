The Top 5 Most Viral YouTube Videos About The Quad Cities Are So Random

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and if you don't already have your summer fun to-do list completed yet, you need to get on it ASAP!. My kids only have a few days of school left before summer break, and the other night we were talking about all the things they want to do before over the next few months. Their list contained typical things like swim, go to the lake, roast s'mores, have playdates with school friends and go to fairs, but then they threw a couple curve balls at me; go horesback riding and camping in a tent.

