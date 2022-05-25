The Top 5 Most Viral YouTube Videos About The Quad Cities Are So Random
By Jake
B100
3 days ago
Today I did a quick search of the Quad Cities on YouTube, and long story short...the videos are very random, and all over the place. That's fair and makes sense seeing as though the Quad Cities is very unconventional and unlike many other areas. After some digging into these videos, I...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
The other day we discovered that Iowa is one of the cleanest states in America. Ranking in the number 10 spot. Zippia recently did a study looking for the least clean states. Today we are looking at the Illinois side of the Quad Cities... It sadly isn't looking too good.
Des Moines, IA- With warm weather forecast for Memorial Day weekend, thousands of boaters will be taking to Iowa’s waterways. Kim Bogenschutz, aquatic invasive species program coordinator for the Iowa DNR tells Radio Iowa that all boaters are urged to “Clean, Drain, and Dry” their boats to protect Iowa’s waterways from “aquatic hitchhikers.”
It really is pretty amazing what you come across when you're brainstorming ideas for what to blog about. I was bouncing around the internet looking for something to write a post about and came across the fact that there used to be a massive civilization in Southern Illinois that had structures similar to pyramids and a structure that resembled Stonehenge in England.
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation are considering changes to the pedestrian path on the new I-74 Bridge after three people were struck by an SUV traveling on the path early Sunday morning. One of the pedestrians, 21-year-old Ethan Gonzalez, died. Two other men, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old from Moline, were critically injured.
Bring your clan to celebrate our 30th anniversary!! The Iowa Renaissance Festival & Gathering o' Celts will be held May 28, 29, & 30 and June 4 & 5, 2022. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day. Joust Evolution will perform 3x daily with live horseback jousting & ground combat. Pirates, knights, fairies roam our lands. Multiple stages with musical acts, comedy, fire breathing, magic, & mayhem! Shop our artisan village with wares from all across the lands. Feast on delectable treats, drinks, & food. Enjoy a huge smoked turkey leg, while you enjoy the best in Iowa made mead or ale, all while watching knights on horseback. Live like a king! Family friendly activities for all. Pony rides, face painting, & even a bunny petting zoo! Your clan will be able to make memories of a lifetime at the Iowa Renaissance Festival!
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – As things warm up, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) warns the public about rabies, citing instances of rabid bats found in five Illinois counties as of May 25. “While there is a preventive treatment for rabies, it is one of the deadliest diseases we know,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal […]
If you’re from Illinois, you might be getting a $397 check from one of the biggest tech companies in the world: Meta. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has started to send out checks to the people of Illinois for $397 after a lawsuit settlement the company agreed to pay last year.
Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and if you don't already have your summer fun to-do list completed yet, you need to get on it ASAP!. My kids only have a few days of school left before summer break, and the other night we were talking about all the things they want to do before over the next few months. Their list contained typical things like swim, go to the lake, roast s'mores, have playdates with school friends and go to fairs, but then they threw a couple curve balls at me; go horesback riding and camping in a tent.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All-day Wednesday, people across the nation had their eyes and ears glued to coverage of the Texas elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday. In Texas, state and congressional leaders gave new details about the Robb Elementary School...
UVELDE, Texas (WTVO) — At a press conference following a deadly school shooting which left 19 students and 2 teachers dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said gun laws in Illinois are not “a real solution,” pointing specifically to Chicago’s high rate of shootings. “I hate to say this, but there are more people shot every […]
It's safe to same the majority of Americans have moved on from the coronavirus pandemic. Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated fewer and few people are wearing face masks. Personally, I wore my mask in every public situation that required them during the height of the pandemic. Masks didn't obstruct my breathing, didn't infringe on my rights, make life tough, or anything negative. If anything, I went from 2020 into early 2022 without getting a cold. I'm not a scientist or medical expert but I"m sure the mask-wearing prevented me from getting any sort of viral illness.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — This November, Iowa voters will decide whether to add a pro-gun amendment to the state constitution. Tim Hagle, a professor of political science at the University of Iowa, lays out exactly what exactly it means. "This will be something added to the Iowa Constitution...
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
IOWA, USA — There has been an outpouring of support from parents across the nation following the killing of 19 students and two teachers in the Texas elementary mass shooting. When it comes to talking to kids about this school shooting and others, parents and experts agree: it's not...
This sounds like a "fun" law, but after you hear why our Governor signed this bill, you'll understand just how important this law is after all. I've seen a lot in the news lately about thieves rushing into businesses, specifically jewelry stores and high end luxury brand shops, and smashing glass cases to steal products. The thieves snatch anything and everything even if that means they have to break glass to get the valuables.
IOWA — State Parks are getting ready for a big Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Already DNR officials are reporting most camp sites are full central Iowa. “Campgrounds are very full at this point we have a few stray sites here there that are first come first serve,” said Chad Kelchen, DNR State Park District Supervisor, […]
In the Facebook post, Laura Carolan McConnell, who took the video, said it isn’t the first time, but it’s still a shock to see a bear in Hesper. Crews rescued a man from a grain bin in Iowa County. Friday marks one year since Xavior Harrelson disappeared from...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley stopped at the Cedar Rapids Country Club on Friday to speak with the Linn Eagles Club about a range of topics including inflation, border control, and how to get the vote out ahead of the primary election. Grassley also spoke with reporters...
It all started when I first saw a UTV driving around town. I couldn't believe it. I thought that it was an incredible boss move to be cruising the streets when I'm almost sure doing that is illegal. Then I saw another and one day I saw a UTV parked...
Comments / 0