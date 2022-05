A New York City Councilmember has cut $50,000 in funding to CUNY over the issue of antisemitims. Councilmember Inna Vernikov (R) of the 48th District withdrew her support from the School of Law Justice and Auxiliary Service due to continued antisemitism that has permeated the City University of New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO