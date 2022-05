Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of certain products manufactured by the Jif peanut butter brand after 14 people in 12 states became ill from salmonella poisoning which was linked back to the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky, where Jif peanut butter is manufactured.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO