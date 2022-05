WORCESTER, Mass. - The first of many Memorial Day celebrations in the city of Worcester took place Sunday afternoon. The city's Veterans' Council and Veterans' Services Division held the annual Water Ceremony at Elm Park. The tradition honors the lives of servicemen and women from Worcester who were lost at sea in service to the country. Veterans marched over the red bridge which goes over the pond in the park. The ceremony included prayers and reflections, while participants placed wreaths and flower bouquets in the water.

