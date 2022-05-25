ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing's Starliner capsule is heading back to Earth. Watch its landing live.

By Mike Wall
Space.com
 3 days ago

Boeing's first Starliner spacecraft to visit the International Space Station is headed back to Earth after a smooth undocking from the outpost on Wednesday (May 25), setting the stage for an evening landing that you can watch live online.

Starliner cast off from the International Space Station (ISS) at 2:36 p.m. EDT (1836 GMT) Wednesday as both spacecraft sailed 271 miles above northern Singapore. The departure marked the end of five days at the station for Starliner, which is flying a critical uncrewed test flight for NASA called Orbital Flight Test 2 .

"It was a great stay by Starliner," U.S. astronaut Robert Hines on the station radioed NASA's Mission Control in Houston as the capsule departed. "We're a little sad to see her go but it looked like a successful mission so far. Godspeed, Starliner."

If all goes well, the Starliner capsule will make a parachute-aided touchdown at the White Sands Missile Range, a U.S. Army facility in New Mexico at 6:49 p.m. EDT (2249 GMT). You can watch that landing live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA TV, or directly via the space agency . A webcast of deorbit and landing operations will start at 5:45 p.m. EDT (2145 GMT).

Live updates: Boeing Starliner Orbital Flight Test 2 mission to ISS
Related: Boeing's Starliner OFT-2 test flight for NASA in amazing photos

Wednesday's landing will wrap up Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), a critical uncrewed mission to the ISS designed to show that Starliner is ready to carry astronauts to and from orbit. Boeing holds a NASA contract to provide this taxi service, as does SpaceX , which has already launched four operational crewed missions to the ISS with its Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule.

As Starliner departed the space station, video cameras on the station watched as it floated silently by SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule at the station, as well as an uncrewed Cygnus cargo ship built by Northrop Grumman also currently docked at the outpost.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48F53n_0fpojmWW00

Boeing's Starliner OFT-2 spacecraft undocks from the International Space Station's Harmony module on May 25, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iov7H_0fpojmWW00

Boeing's Starliner OFT-2 spacec capsule is seen above a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule (aft end at lower right) after undocking from the International Space Station on May 25, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxHKl_0fpojmWW00

The Starliner OFT-2 spacecraft (center left) is seen with a blue Earth in the background during a flyaround of the International Space Station on May 25, 2022. At right: the solar array of a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo ship. (Image credit: NASA TV)

OFT-2 kicked off last Thursday (May 19), when Starliner soared into space atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket . The capsule arrived at the ISS about 24 hours later, delivering more than 500 pounds (225 kilograms) of food and other supplies to the astronauts aboard the orbiting lab.

Starliner will bring down to Earth about 600 pounds (270 kg) of cargo, including three of the station's dozen or so nitrogen oxygen recharge system (NORS) tanks, which provide atmospheric gases to the orbiting lab.

If everything goes well with Starliner's departure and touchdown, the capsule could end up carrying astronauts soon. Boeing and NASA representatives have said, for example, that they're eyeing a potential crewed flight test to the ISS around the end of 2022.

Boeing's 1st Starliner flight test in photos
Boeing to launch 2nd test flight of Starliner spacecraft for NASA on May 19
NASA reassigns 2 astronauts from Boeing's Starliner to SpaceX's Crew Dragon

But NASA won't certify Starliner for crewed flight until it has analyzed all of the data from OFT-2. And the mission hasn't gone perfectly smoothly; two of the capsule's thrusters failed during its crucial orbit-insertion burn about 30 minutes after liftoff, for example. (A backup engine kicked on and picked up the slack.)

The original OFT had much bigger issues. During that mission, which launched in December 2019, Starliner suffered a series of software glitches and got stranded in an orbit too low for an ISS rendezvous. And OFT-2 was supposed to launch last summer, but mission team members discovered a problem with the valves in Starliner's propulsion system that took about eight months to address.

Mike Wall is the author of " Out There " (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots a “Doorway” on Mars

Door-Shaped Fracture Spotted by Curiosity at ‘East Cliffs’. NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this mound of rock nicknamed “East Cliffs” on May 7, 2022, the 3,466th sol, or Martian day, of the mission. The mound, on Mount Sharp, has a number of naturally occurring open fractures – including one roughly 12 inches (30 centimeters) tall and 16 inches (40 centimeters) wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk has never been afraid to confront his opponents publicly. From his Silicon Valley peers like recently Bill Gates, the co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, to President Joe Biden, the richest man in the world fears no one. It's one of the qualities his more than 91.5 million Twitter followers admire.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
Universe Today

May 31st Could Be the Most Powerful Meteor Storm in Generations, or Nothing at All

Be sure to watch the skies on the last morning of May, for a possible Tau Herculid meteor outburst. If predictions hold true, we may be in for a rare meteor outburst from an obscure meteor shower on May 31st topping a thousand meteors per hour… or we may see nothing at all. Welcome to the wonderful world of meteor shower predictions and prognostications.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
