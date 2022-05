The iPhone 14 might be more than three months away, but the smartphone is not exactly a secret. We saw a variety of reports that detailed Apple’s four 2022 handsets, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We think we know everything about their designs and specs. And we have price leaks that indicate the iPhone is getting more expensive this year. But the leaks will continue, and we’ve just received what might be our best look at Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro design.

