The Hermiston High School Class of 2022 celebrated their impending graduation Friday evening with a parade through the streets of Hermiston. With friends and family cheering them on, the graduating class exited the school gym, headed west on Highland Avenue, turned north up S.W. Seventh Street, proceeded east down W. Orchard Avenue before ending up at the high school parking lot. Light rain fell intermittently but not enough to dampen the celebratory spirit. Here’s a few photos for those who missed it.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO