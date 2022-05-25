ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho Albertsons Locations Recall Bacon, Deli Products

By Mateo
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were to ask a group of Idahoans about some of the best Idaho-based companies, odds are most would say that Albertsons Companies would be one of the most popular answers. We LOVE Albertsons and we're thankful that this weeks news is a cautionary, preemptive move to protect their...

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 LITE FM

13 Hilarious Bad Reviews of Idaho’s Favorite State and National Parks

Every year when summer rolls around, we’re reminded that the Idaho State Parks Passport is the best $10 that Idahoans have the opportunity to spend every year. Suppose you’re new to Idaho and haven’t heard of the Idaho State Parks Passport. In that case, let us introduce you to the $10 annual sticker that you can buy to slap on your window after registering or renewing the registration of your vehicle or motor home registration.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Chicken Craze: Best Chicken Sandwiches In Boise And The Treasure Valley

We are living in the Chicken Sandwich Era. Over the past five years, chicken sandwiches have soared in popularity. At this point we've all waited in a long line for one in the drive-thru. Always worth the wait. Even though we all can agree on our love for chicken sandwiches, many people argue over who has the best chicken sandwich? Chick Fil A loyalists claim it to be the original, the one that started it all. Popeyes really opened our eyes to what a chicken sandwich can be. Crunchy, toasty, and open on Sunday. Then you have those who swear by Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Some still say it's the Original Chicken Sandwich from Burger King. Oh, or McDonald's.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Have You Made a Trip to Idaho’s See Idaho’s Top Natural Wonder?

It’s been three long years since we’ve been there and we’re itching to get back!. The unofficial start of summer is upon us and maybe you haven’t locked down where you’d like to go on vacation yet. Heck, it doesn’t even have to be a full blown vacation. You could burn a PTO day, pack the family up on a Friday and hit the road for a long weekend somewhere beautiful in Idaho!
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
Boise, ID
Business
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

These are the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho

Interestingly enough, there’s not even one county in Idaho where more than 50% of the population (25 years and over) have a bachelor’s degree. Idaho appears to represent more blue-collar jobs or trades where you only need a high school diploma, and sometimes not even that, but what counties in Idaho are the least educated?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

These Adorable Idaho Pets Need to Be Rescued

The city of Boise is arguably one of the best cities in America to be a pet owner. Think about all there is to do outside in beautiful weather with your fur child. From the seemingly endless trails to the dog-friendly spots, there is much to do in the Treasure Valley with your pet. But what if you don't have a pet?
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deli#The Recall#Food Drink#Albertsons Companies#Usda
107.9 LITE FM

WARNING: 100 Deadliest Days of Driving Is About to Begin

Idaho's Memorial Day travelers are preparing to hit the road for the highly anticipated three-day weekend. The Idaho State Police are also preparing for the weekend, but for much different reasons. Friday, May 26th marks the start of 100 Deadliest Days of Driving in Idaho and nationwide. Triggered by an...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Two Idaho Housing Markets Lead The Nation in Risk

Remember a few years ago, during the pandemic, when we called our summer the summer of nothing? We haven't figured out a name for high gas prices, inflation, monkeypox, and economic uncertainty this summer. However, buyers, sellers, and investors continue to ponder whether or not Boise's 'bulletproof' housing market will continue its unprecedented growth.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Twitter Learning About Idaho Is What We Need Right Now

Twitter is absolutely wild and it seems that the “tweeters” around the world are constantly discovering something new about Boise or Idaho in general. The world is in a weird place and we could all use a laugh. So, without wasting any more time, let’s take a look at what Twitter is learning about Idaho that will hopefully bring a smile to your day.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

6 Celebs With Ties To Idaho That I Could Beat In A Fight

We're going to skip over the first rule of Fight Club and go straight to rule two: don't fight someone you can't beat. It's key to winning a fight. Only enter one you know you can win. With 100% certainty. Granted, I've never been in a fight, so maybe I'm not the best person to take this advice from. But I've watched a lot of movies with fighting and a lot of hockey games. I know who could beat me up, I know who would be a close call, and you're darn right I know who I could beat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
107.9 LITE FM

7 Scary Idaho Animals That Might Not Kill You And 1 That Will

Living in the Treasure Valley, you are likely to encounter some wildlife. Even if it's just a squirrel in your backyard, plenty of animals interact with us daily. Most of the time, our encounters go without consequence. We admire them and move on. We know that some animals are more dangerous than others. Still, we do what we can to avoid them or take precautions just in case we come across one of these dangerous creatures. Because of this, those animals rarely kill humans. Another animal actually causes the most deaths to humans in Idaho. It doesn't have a reputation for aggression or anger. In fact, it's not even a meat-eater. The animal that causes the most deaths in Idaho will surprise you until you think about it.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Second Only To Alaska, Idaho Has the Most….

Even though Boise and a lot of the Treasure Valley is feeling more and more congested outside of our capitol city area there is a TON of wilderness in Idaho. As it turns out outside of Alaska, Idaho is the state with the largest area of remote and rugged wilderness in the United States.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

No End in Sight For Treasure Valley Bird Flu

As the old saying goes: "Lions, Tigers, and Bears...oh my!" Anymore, it seems like the lions, the tigers, and the bears are all sorts of ridiculous "things" that we here in the Treasure Valley are having to deal with. Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley we've got all sorts...
SCIENCE
107.9 LITE FM

8 Things Old School Idaho Kids Did With Dandelions

Decades before we were homeowners saddled by the unrealistic expectations of Homeowners Associations and perfectly manicured lawns, we were curious kids exploring the imaginary wilds of our backyards. The grass was green, the sky was blue, and bologna sandwiches with a .25 bag of chips and squirt juice made for...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Don’t Do It! 10 Reasons NOT To Vacation In Idaho

Summer is upon us! The sun is making its return, the kids are out of school, and we're all looking to make plans and finally get out of the house and away from that pestering thing we call "reality." With a whole world of opportunities, there are many places to consider visiting in Summer of 2022. You can go to Florida, you can go see Summertime Chi, maybe even fly down to Mexico, if that's your thing. One place you should NOT visit this summer? Idaho! Here are ten reasons why you should stay far away and plan your destination somewhere else this summer.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

The 6 Worst Things About Road Tripping From Illinois To Idaho

Road trips can be treasured memory of a lifetime. Road trips can be an awful nightmare. Road trips can even be a mediocre movie from the 90s that seemed a lot better back then than it was on a recent re-watch. Brutal. Anyways, back to road trips. I recently made the cross-country trip from Chicago, Illinois to Boise, Idaho and encountered highs and lows. Looking back, it feels like a lot more lows than highs. Now that I'm thinking about it I can't remember any of the positives, but I remember the negatives!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline Gets Major 2022 Upgrade

If you're feeling down, depressed, lonely, or like you have nowhere else to turn, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day at (800) 273-8255 or text (208) 398-4357. In 2022, the free service is getting a makeover. Why? Per the ICSH, they're serving more than just...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy