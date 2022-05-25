Tompkins County sees shortage of specialty baby formula

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Activities are being announced ahead of next month’s Juneteenth celebration in Tompkins County. A Black-owned business event happens June 15 at the Center for History and Culture. It’s hosted by Business Leaders of Colors. Ken Clarke with the Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Committee...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Deputies in Cortland County are feeling the weight of the recent mass shooting in Texas. Sheriff Mark Helms tells WHCU there’s pressure to keep schools safe. In Tompkins County, Sheriff Derek Osborne says there’ll be increased patrols at schools for the rest of the...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County are recognizing the service of two firemen. Mahlon Irish Sr. and Gary McKeown each served on the Homer Volunteer Fire Department for a half-century. Irish joined the department in 1961, McKeown signed up in 1972. The county legislature honored them Thursday...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca police look to add a new position. The administrative assistant would replace the lower-grade office assistant. Acting Chief John Joly says it’s a necessary upgrade. The Civil Service Commission will review the proposal on Wednesday.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – City of Ithaca offices will be closed Monday. Officials reminding the public that offices will close in observance of Memorial Day. Additionally, trash collection will not occur. Scheduled collection will be pushed back one day for the rest of the week. Offices will reopen Tuesday.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are on the scene around West Seneca Street for an active investigation. Reports say two people were shot but their conditions are unknown. Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area. WHCU is working on getting more information.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s search for a permanent chief of police is about to begin. Alderperson George McGonigal spoke at Wednesday’s Community Police Board meeting. He says the resignation of former Mayor Svante Myrick is partly to blame for the delay.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The superintendent of the Ithaca City School District is speaking out on recent violence around the country. In a statement posted Wednesday on the district’s website, Luvelle Brown suggests everyone reflect and connect with other people to process feelings, after Tuesday’s shooting rampage at a Texas school and the mass shooting earlier this month at a Buffalo supermarket.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca store owner was sentenced this week for food stamp fraud in federal court. 55-year-old Abdul Jalil received 5 years’ probation and was ordered to pay just over 120 thousand dollars in restitution for exchanging food stamp benefits for cash with customers. He pleaded guilty in January.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces charges after the death of a child. Police arrested 32-year-old Billiejo Adams on Thursday. She’s charged with criminally negligent homicide. Authorities say she failed to properly care for the child she was overseeing in October. The living conditions at the...
