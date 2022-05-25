Tompkins County sees shortage of specialty baby formula

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The superintendent of the Ithaca City School District is speaking out on recent violence around the country. In a statement posted Wednesday on the district’s website, Luvelle Brown suggests everyone reflect and connect with other people to process feelings, after Tuesday’s shooting rampage at a Texas school and the mass shooting earlier this month at a Buffalo supermarket.

