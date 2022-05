On May 24, Salvador Ramos fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Armed with an assault rifle and a handgun, the 18-year-old also wounded 17 others in the horrifying massacre. Ten days earlier, another 18-year-old, Payton Gendron, killed 10 people and wounded three...

