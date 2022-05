At 10:30 p.m. last night Jackson County Emergency Management issued a “Code Red Message.”. “With continued flooding and rising river levels across the county, we are reminding everyone to raise awareness and use caution, especially those living near and along the Tuckasegee River. There could possibly be evacuations in the future, please continue to monitor all messages from emergency officials. For all weather-related questions or concerns please call 828.631.4357. Use 911 for emergencies only.”

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO