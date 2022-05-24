Thruway rest stop plaza in Westmoreland to close for remodeling

Hamlet of Cedarville, Village of Ilion: (D#264479) Route 51 between Jordanville Road and Philip Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with 2 three-color temporary signals and flaggers in place due to culvert, drainage, and guiderail work. Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists...
FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Water Authority fixed a water main leak that left many residents around Pond Lane with low water pressure. Crews found a crack in a pipe after water was reportedly pooling on Pond Lane late Wednesday night. The repairs were finished by 7 a.m. on...
Not even retirement could stop this First Responder. This First Responder this week has already put in enough time to retire as a New York State Corrections Officer. Working as a Police Officer has some perks, one of which is early retirement. That hasn't stopped Dan from remaining an amazing First Responder though. While no longer a Corrections Officer, he is a Police Officer for both the Boonville Police Department and the Sherrill Police Department.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Correctional Facility has been closed for more than a year now. As the number of unhoused rose in parts of the North Country, West Carthage Mayor Scott Burto has an idea of what can be done with the unused prison. “I think this is...
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. – The boil water advisory for Sauquoit residents who live on Paris Hill Road from Oneida Street to the Paris Hill tank was lifted Friday. There was a water main break on Paris Hill Road Wednesday and the water was shut off for repairs. The main was...
NORWAY — A man and woman in Herkimer County are facing charges for attacking people on Elm Tree Road on Wednesday, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Jason T. Gallt Sr., 47, and Kelly L. Caracane, 41, both of Little Falls, went to a residence on Elm Tree Road in Norway at about 9 p.m. and got into a fight with other people at the residence. During the fight, troopers said Gallt pulled out a knife and threatened to use it, while Caracane attacked another person.
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Michael L. Simmons, 58, of Little Falls, was charged in Mannheim on May 25 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree mischief and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Jason T. Gallt, 47, of Little Falls,...
Seniors can now visit Onondaga County Parks for free every Friday, starting May 27. County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that anyone age 62 and older will be able to take advantage of the county parks for no cost throughout the season. Participating parks include. Beaver Lake Nature Center. Highland Forest...
(UPDATE) — Both lanes of Route 812 between Ridge Road and River Road have been reopened as of 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both lanes on a Lewis County road have been closed due to a crash. According to a NY Alert, both northbound and...
MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A fire that broke out shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday has damaged a home in the Sedgwick neighborhood of Syracuse. Emergency crews were dispatched to the home on Schoeck Avenue between Sedgewick Drive and Woodlawn Terrace. Three people were inside at the time. One was...
A few more beaches will open in Onondaga County on Saturday. Oneida Shores and Jamesville Beach will open this year, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced. There were not enough lifeguards to keep both beaches open during the pandemic, so Jamesville Beach closed to swimmers in 2020. "I really want to...
ROME, N.Y. – The Department of Motor Vehicles Office in Rome will be open two days a week starting next Tuesday, May 31, after previously announcing it would close indefinitely. The office cited staffing issues as the reason for the original closure, but Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo said she...
People nationwide are thinking about ways to keep schools safe, especially in the wake of the deadly tragedy that unfolded in a Texas school this week. In New York, law enforcement has rapidly adjusted its presence in schools. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton has said implementing effective school safety measures...
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Fire Department and other local fire and law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of Dave Corr, a volunteer firefighter who passed away Thursday. Dave has been actively involved in local fire and police departments for several years. The New Hartford Police...
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is accurate, even though it's...
An overdose spike alert has been issued in Oneida County for the second time this month. According to the Oneida County Overdose Response Team, there were six non-fatal overdoses on May 26 involving heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs. This follows the spike alert issued earlier this month when four...
NEW BREMEN, N.Y. – A Lowville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the town of New Brennan, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday on State Route 812. According to the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old Eric Horn, of Remsen,...
VERONA — A 32-year-old man is accused of setting several small fires outside a residence on Poppleton Road in Verona, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Kevin M. Gill, of Durhamville, started several fires on the front and back porch at a residence on Poppleton Road at about 1 a.m. May 22. People inside the residence were able to douse the fires with water, and troopers said they spotted Gill fleeing the scene with a can of gasoline.
