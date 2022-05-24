ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland, NY

Thruway rest stop plaza in Westmoreland to close for remodeling

By WKTV
WKTV
 4 days ago

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – The plaza at the Thruway rest stop in Westmoreland...

www.wktv.com

mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning May 31, 2022

Hamlet of Cedarville, Village of Ilion: (D#264479) Route 51 between Jordanville Road and Philip Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with 2 three-color temporary signals and flaggers in place due to culvert, drainage, and guiderail work. Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Boat ride on Erie Canal in Herkimer leaves family of four stranded

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Water main leak repaired in East Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Water Authority fixed a water main leak that left many residents around Pond Lane with low water pressure. Crews found a crack in a pipe after water was reportedly pooling on Pond Lane late Wednesday night. The repairs were finished by 7 a.m. on...
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Police Officer For 2 Central NY Cities Gets Recognition

Not even retirement could stop this First Responder. This First Responder this week has already put in enough time to retire as a New York State Corrections Officer. Working as a Police Officer has some perks, one of which is early retirement. That hasn't stopped Dan from remaining an amazing First Responder though. While no longer a Corrections Officer, he is a Police Officer for both the Boonville Police Department and the Sherrill Police Department.
ROME, NY
Westmoreland, NY
Government
City
Westmoreland, NY
WKTV

Boil water advisory lifted in Sauquoit

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. – The boil water advisory for Sauquoit residents who live on Paris Hill Road from Oneida Street to the Paris Hill tank was lifted Friday. There was a water main break on Paris Hill Road Wednesday and the water was shut off for repairs. The main was...
SAUQUOIT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Herkimer County pair accused of attacks in Town of Norway

NORWAY — A man and woman in Herkimer County are facing charges for attacking people on Elm Tree Road on Wednesday, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Jason T. Gallt Sr., 47, and Kelly L. Caracane, 41, both of Little Falls, went to a residence on Elm Tree Road in Norway at about 9 p.m. and got into a fight with other people at the residence. During the fight, troopers said Gallt pulled out a knife and threatened to use it, while Caracane attacked another person.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Michael L. Simmons, 58, of Little Falls, was charged in Mannheim on May 25 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree mischief and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Jason T. Gallt, 47, of Little Falls,...
HERKIMER, NY
waer.org

Seniors can enjoy Onondaga County Parks for free on Fridays

Seniors can now visit Onondaga County Parks for free every Friday, starting May 27. County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that anyone age 62 and older will be able to take advantage of the county parks for no cost throughout the season. Participating parks include. Beaver Lake Nature Center. Highland Forest...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 812 in Lowville reopened

(UPDATE) — Both lanes of Route 812 between Ridge Road and River Road have been reopened as of 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both lanes on a Lewis County road have been closed due to a crash. According to a NY Alert, both northbound and...
informnny.com

Man killed in fatal crash in Oneida County

MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Two beaches open in Onondaga County on Saturday

A few more beaches will open in Onondaga County on Saturday. Oneida Shores and Jamesville Beach will open this year, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced. There were not enough lifeguards to keep both beaches open during the pandemic, so Jamesville Beach closed to swimmers in 2020. "I really want to...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Rome DMV office will remain open 2 days a week

ROME, N.Y. – The Department of Motor Vehicles Office in Rome will be open two days a week starting next Tuesday, May 31, after previously announcing it would close indefinitely. The office cited staffing issues as the reason for the original closure, but Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo said she...
ROME, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oswego County sheriff wants expanded school resource officer program

People nationwide are thinking about ways to keep schools safe, especially in the wake of the deadly tragedy that unfolded in a Texas school this week. In New York, law enforcement has rapidly adjusted its presence in schools. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton has said implementing effective school safety measures...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Durhamville man accused of setting small fires outside a residence

VERONA — A 32-year-old man is accused of setting several small fires outside a residence on Poppleton Road in Verona, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Kevin M. Gill, of Durhamville, started several fires on the front and back porch at a residence on Poppleton Road at about 1 a.m. May 22. People inside the residence were able to douse the fires with water, and troopers said they spotted Gill fleeing the scene with a can of gasoline.
VERONA, NY

Community Policy