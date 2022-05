Maquoketa: The Cardinals, a game under .500 last season, swept Solon and Clinton and took Class 3A second-ranked Mount Vernon to nine innings in the opening week. Jenna Wiebenga, a first team all-Wamac East Division pick last year, and second-team infielder Tenley Cavanagh are back along with juniors Clare Hackman and Mikaela Burken and sophomore pitcher Carley Cavanagh. Wiebenga hit a half-dozen homers last year. This will be the final season in the Wamac for Maquoketa before it moves to the River Valley Conference in the fall.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO