Beaver Stadium work in progress to expand Gate C plaza

Work is underway outside Gate C at Beaver Stadium this summer. (Nate Bauer/BWI)

Long a complaint of Penn State fans’ game day experience at Beaver Stadium, alleviating entry point and exit congestion is again the focus of summer construction this year. And, that work is now well underway.

Gate C and the area surrounding it on the Northwest side of Beaver Stadium is a hive of construction activity. Penn State is duplicating its 2021 project addressing the Gate E entryway last summer.

And, in the process, the aim is to create a more functional, fan-friendly environment at Beaver Stadium.

Said Penn State Athletics via statement:

“Annually, we have a variety of maintenance projects at Beaver Stadium to maintain and improve the experience for our fans. The Gate C remodel will increase points of entry to expedite fan entry, as well as relieve external pedestrian congestion from Gate C to Gate E.”

So, here’s a look at the project’s current progress on the Park Avenue side of Beaver Stadium:

The work comes one year after Penn State took the same approach to Beaver Stadium’s E Gate. Its location is toward the corner of Park Ave. and Porter Rd. Set against a retaining wall leading to the grass parking lot on that side of the stadium, the landing area was expanded to accommodate the crush of fans coming into and out of the stadium and relieve the natural chokepoint that occurs in the highly trafficked area.

Still, given the similar circumstances at the nearby Gate C, the project works in partnership. It helps to address those concerns on the Northwest side of Beaver Stadium.

Lasch Building renovation update

Meanwhile, Beaver Stadium isn’t the only major construction project for Penn State football this summer.

Nearby on campus, the Lasch Building weight room expansion and renovation continue to take shape. The $48.3 million project was approved in February 2021. And, it is expected to be completed in July ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

This is the latest look at the Lasch Building weight room renovation.

A live look at the construction project is available here.