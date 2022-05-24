ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, MT

Philipsburg Pulls Together to Solve a Water Disaster

By Peter Christian
Montana Talks
Montana Talks
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Mayor David Reddish, one way to properly spell the town of ‘Philipsburg’ is to remember, it’s ‘one ‘l’ of a town’, meaning there’s only one ‘l’ in Philipsburg. That being said, there was one ‘l’ of a...

montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Talks

Missoula Fire Department Has Openings for Men and Women

The Missoula City Fire Department is hiring, and KGVO News reached out to City Fire Chief Gordy Hughes for details about what qualifications a new firefighter must possess. “The minimum age is 18 years and they must have a high school diploma or an equivalent,” began Chief Hughes. “Upon being hired they will be required to attain an EMT, that’s emergency medical technician basic as a minimum certification. We really look favorably at those with higher certifications, so those with paramedic certification would get higher scoring points for the interview.”
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Rerouting of Well Traveled M Trail on Mount Sentinel Begins Soon

Wow! UM News Service tells us that the M Trail above the University of Montana campus serves more than 1,000 hikers per day!. That's a lot of footsteps, and with them comes a lot of wear and tear that can't be ignored. But the good news is that the trail will not close. Gorgeous views of the Missoula Valley will still be a summertime mainstay.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Handy Schedule of Missoula’s Memorial Day Wreath Ceremonies

Organizer Susan Campbell Reneau proudly boasts (rightfully so) that Missoula leads the nation in the number of these. But this is not about keeping score or being the best. Suffice it to say that Missoula does an awesome job of honoring its veterans. And we simply wanted to make sure you have a comprehensive list of what is happening Memorial Day, as a guide for you to honor veterans that have gone before you and affected you in some way.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philipsburg, MT
Missoula, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Montana Talks

UPDATE: Missoula Police Find Missing Teen

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m. - May 20, 2022. The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. The juvenile runaway has been located. Thank you for assisting MPD and the family. (first report: 5:13 p.m. - May 19, 2022) The Missoula Police Department is assisting a family looking for their child who...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Missoula’s Big Sky High School Evacuated Due to Substance

Missoula County Public Schools reported on Monday afternoon that Big Sky High School was evacuated for a little over an hour due to an apparent release of a substance suspected to be pepper spray released inside the building. KGVO News reached out to MCPS Public Information Officer Tyler Christensen who...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#Montana Morning News#Kgvo
Montana Talks

A Favorite ‘Yellowstone’ Cowboy Creates His Own Blend of Whiskey

Season 5 filming of the hit television show "Yellowstone" is underway here in Montana. This season is rumored to be bigger than ever with sightings of film crews and even cast members being reported around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley. One cast member who is the subject of frequent sightings is Forrie J Smith (a.k.a Lloyd from 'Yellowstone.") Forrie has been reported to stop at different "watering holes" up and down the Bitterroot Valley for a cold drink. As it turns out, Forrie knows his whiskey. He even created his own whiskey brand.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Trooper Recognized with “Top Cop” Award in DC

I'm looking forward to seeing Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen at the big Montana Shooting Sports Association banquet in Missoula on Saturday night. We got the chance to catch up with the AG on Thursday morning as National Police Week is underway, and law enforcement memorial services take place across the nation this week as well.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

AG Knudsen Slams “Partisan” Montana Supreme Court

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen appeared on KGVO's Talk Back show on Friday after speaking at the Missoula Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony at Rose Memorial Park on Thursday evening. This is Police Week, and Knudsen specifically addressed the issue of why so many out-of-state law enforcement personnel are deliberately moving...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Montana Talks

You Gotta Love It, Brandon Graduated from The U of Montana

I don't know if that's his mom, his grandma, his sister, or his girlfriend, or who...but congrats to Brandon for graduating from The University of Montana. I was actually enjoying the commencement ceremony in Missoula Saturday morning. UM President Seth Bodnar gave a great speech highlighting the class of 2022, many of whom showed up in 2018 and then fought through the pandemic and everything that came with getting a college degree. He then shared some great quotes and insight from the class of 1922, who also had to live through a pandemic at the start of their college careers.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy