Philipsburg Pulls Together to Solve a Water Disaster

I don't know if that's his mom, his grandma, his sister, or his girlfriend, or who...but congrats to Brandon for graduating from The University of Montana. I was actually enjoying the commencement ceremony in Missoula Saturday morning. UM President Seth Bodnar gave a great speech highlighting the class of 2022, many of whom showed up in 2018 and then fought through the pandemic and everything that came with getting a college degree. He then shared some great quotes and insight from the class of 1922, who also had to live through a pandemic at the start of their college careers.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO