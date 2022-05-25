Notre Dame on the road: Deland McCullough expected at high school of five-star RB

The Notre Dame football team has questions on the offensive side of the ball, but running back should not be one of them. The 2022 Notre Dame football team will have their moments on the offensive side of the ball, as they boast one of the best offensive lines in the country, as well as the best tight end. The offensive line could be a Joe Moore Award winner, this after returning all five starters from last season, including Jarrett Patterson, who could have been a Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO