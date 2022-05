MJF has been one of All Elite Wrestling's four pillars since the company launched, but in recent months reports and rumors have surrounded his future with the company. Reports have stated that the relationship between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan has been rocky this year, with rumors of heated discussions between the two after MJF said he might not be staying with AEW after his contract runs out in two years, which would open the door for WWE. During today's Double or Nothing media call Khan was asked about MJF and the conflicts in real life and in story, and evidently MJF didn't love what he heard (or just wanted to troll some people) and he reportedly quickly posted a comment and then deleted it, writing "F this place" in response.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO