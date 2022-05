Third-seeded Canisius recorded 15 hits as the Golden Griffins defeated fifth-seeded Rider, 11-9, on Friday morning to advance to the Championship Round of the MAAC Baseball Championship at Clover Stadium in Pomona, N.Y. Canisius will make its eighth appearance in the championship round of the conference tournament. It is the...

POMONA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO