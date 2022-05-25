ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Important Update On The Future Of WWE’s Brand Split

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s a big change. There are all kinds of wrestler in WWE, to the point where the company is able to split its roster into multiple sections. That can be rather difficult to keep track of but WWE does it as well as they can with Monday Night Raw and SmackDown...

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

WWE News: Randy Orton’s actual condition following news of injury

Randy Orton was reportedly injured following his match last Friday Night SmackDown against The Usos in a Championship Unification match. Last Monday Night, Riddle came out alone to address the RK-Bros’ loss in the May 19 episode of SmackDown in the Title Unification match against The Usos. Riddle vowed vengeance on the Bloodline, who have apparently injured his partner, Randy Orton. Riddle also mentioned how Orton’s back has been bad for a while and that he knows his partner is at home resting.
WWE
PWMania

PHOTOS: Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Get Married, WWE Stars Attend

AEW star Andrade El Idolo and WWE star Charlotte Flair have married. On Friday, Flair and Andrade married at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito venue in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. Several WWE stars, including Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and his wife, and Finn Balor and his wife, were seen on social media attending the wedding. There were also family members and other friends in attendance. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was present with Wendy Barlow.
WWE
PWMania

News on Paul Wight’s AEW Status and Future

Paul Wight announced that he recently got a second hip transplant on Submission Radio Australia. He also hinted at something he’s working on with AEW. When asked why he hasn’t been involved in AEW, Wight mentioned his hip transplant. He also discussed why he chose AEW and mentioned that there are some “really cool” things on the way.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's MJF Reportedly Tweets "F- This Place" After Tony Khan Speaks on Contract Situation

MJF has been one of All Elite Wrestling's four pillars since the company launched, but in recent months reports and rumors have surrounded his future with the company. Reports have stated that the relationship between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan has been rocky this year, with rumors of heated discussions between the two after MJF said he might not be staying with AEW after his contract runs out in two years, which would open the door for WWE. During today's Double or Nothing media call Khan was asked about MJF and the conflicts in real life and in story, and evidently MJF didn't love what he heard (or just wanted to troll some people) and he reportedly quickly posted a comment and then deleted it, writing "F this place" in response.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Seth Rollins
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stampede Wrestling#Combat#Smackdown#Wrestling Observer Live#The Brand Split#Fox
Wrestling World

Sasha Banks and Naomi Were Mentioned on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks and Naomi were once again mentioned on WWE RAW regarding their walkout from RAW. Sasha and Naomi have been making headlines ever since they walked out of RAW. According to many sources, the team simply wasn’t happy with the WWE creative team and decided not to perform at a RAW event simply.
WWE
PWMania

Queen Zelina Vega Reportedly Injured, Latest News On Her WWE Status

Queen Zelina Vega will reportedly be out of action for approximately 6-8 weeks. Vega hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since late April, and PWInsider is reporting that she suffered an in-ring injury that required surgery. Vega hasn’t wrestled since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on April 11...
WWE
Financial World

Jim Ross: "That's why Steve Austin never fought with Hulk Hogan"

In the last episode of his Grilling JR, personal podcast of the WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, current head of the All Elite Wrestling commentary team, wanted to reveal why Steve Austin has always refused with a sharp no, to a match against the WWE Immortal Hulk Hogan, with JR saying: "Austin never had the match against Hogan because he didn't want to have the match that The Undertaker had with him.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Change To Upcoming WWE Stable

Change of plans. There are a lot of wrestlers in WWE today and it makes sense to have the company put some of them together into one stable. It is a fine way to get a lot of people on the show at once and that is what WWE has been doing for a long time now. That seems to be what they are doing again, though this time it might be something a little bit different than originally planned.
WWE
411mania.com

Sami Zayn Given Honorary Uce Status On WWE Smackdown

Sami Zayn is now an honorary member of the Bloodline, has granted by the Usos on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Zayn appear as a guest on the Kevin Owens Show, during which Owens took issue with Zayn’s attempts to become a member of The Bloodline. Owens told Zayn that the Bloodline couldn’t care less about him and Zayn walked out.
WWE
Yardbarker

Riddle & Nakamura vs. The Usos, contract signing set for WWE Raw

A championship contender's match and two new segments have been announced for Monday's WWE Raw episode. In a bout set up on Friday's SmackDown, Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura will team against undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos in a championship contender's match. Also announced for Raw, a contract signing will...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Returns To WWE In ‘High-Level Executive Position’

GCW fans waiting for Effy to get his revenge on Jeff Jarrett will now have to think about what might’ve been, for Double J is returning to WWE. In a shocking development, PWInsider reported earlier this afternoon that Jarrett has agreed to come back to WWE on the live events side of the business in what was described as a “high-level executive position.”
WWE
Financial World

Bianca Belair: "I'd like to go back to NXT for..."

In a lengthy interview with WJBF NewsChannel 6, Bianca Belair admitted that she never thought of becoming a pro-wrestler. Bianca made her official WWE main roster debut in 2020, entering Smackdown with no great expectations. After dominating the royal brawl in 2021, she starred in a starring role on WrestleMania...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy