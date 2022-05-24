ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita youth can ride city buses for free this summer

By Stephanie Nutt
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As part of the City of Wichita’s RIDE summer program, anyone 18 and younger are being offered free and unlimited transit rides on all regular bus routes and paratransit services from May 26 through August 31.

They have to show their 2021-2022 school year student ID.

Any youth in Wichita without a student ID can get one for free by going to the downtown Transit Center, 214 S. Topeka. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Age or student verification is required to obtain a youth ID.

The Wichita Transit website offers a free online trip planner, information on how to use their bus service, and bus routes and schedules.

For any questions, you can visit or call Wichita Transit at 316-265-7221.

KSN News

Staying in Wichita this holiday? Here’s how to cool off

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While some are hitting the road and getting out of town for the long weekend, others have decided to enjoy local summer activities right here in the air capital. It’s the unofficial start of summer, and the city of Wichita has already opened up its splash pads to the public. Director […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Answers sought as trash ignored for weeks in SW Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Living in filth with no explanation, residents of a manufactured home park in southwest Wichita say their trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks, turning their block into a landfill. One of the residents of Sleepy Hollow manufactured home park reached out to Eyewitness News in hopes of getting answers.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sedgwick County Tag Offices see major delays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When Michael Elliott walked into the Douglas Tag Office Tuesday to renew his tags, he was surprised to have been turned away. He says he was told all slots that day were full and that he would need to text to reserve a slot first thing Wednesday morning. When he did […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Stolen Jeep located in Wichita, thief still at large

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen from an Emporia family has been located in Wichita, the Emporia Police Department said Friday. The Jeep was taken from Meredith Templeton’s driveway on Holiday Drive early Sunday morning. Around 3 a.m. Friday, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received information from the...
EMPORIA, KS
