ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Game 5 odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28DGVp_0fpnQWsm00

The St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche meet for Game 5 of Western Conference Semifinals Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Colorado leads the series 3-1. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Blues vs. Avalanche Game 5 odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Blues nearly pulled off the upset in Game 1 before losing in overtime at Ball Arena and then picked up the road win in Game 2. If St. Louis wants to extend its season, it needs to win Wednesday, and then the next 2 games.

The Avalanche came alive in 2 road games in St. Louis, outscoring the Blues by an 11-5 margin to push the Blues to the brink of elimination. Colorado tries for its first trip to the Conference Finals since 2002.

Blues at Avalanche odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:31 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Blues +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Avalanche -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Blues +1.5 (-122) | Avalanche -1.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Blues at Avalanche projected goalies

Ville Husso (1-4-0, 3.76 GAA, .884 SV%, 1 SO – postseason) vs. Darcy Kuemper (5-1-0, 2.14 GAA, .917 SV% – postseason)

Husso took over for the injured Jordan Binnington in Game 3, but was unable to stop Colorado from scoring an avalanche of goals. He coughed up 4 goals on 23 shots in relief in Game 3, and 5 more goals on 36 shots in Game 4.

Kuemper has allowed 3 or fewer goals in each of his 7 starts during the postseason. He allowed 3 goals on just 20 shots in Game 4, but the offense picked him up and provided more than enough support.

Blues at Avalanche picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Blues 3

The Avalanche (-240) will get this one done, sending the Blues (+190) to the golf course. However, you can’t risk nearly two and a half times your potential return, and this is going to be a close game. St. Louis certainly won’t get quietly into the night.

PASS.

The BLUES +1.5 (-122) are worth a small-unit play in this elimination game. St. Louis has the offensive weapons to make a run at it in Denver, but it will come up just short. It wouldn’t be surprising to see overtime decide this one, and if so, the Blues on the puck line would be a winner.

OVER 6.5 (-108) is also worth a small-unit play, but be careful. We might get off to a slow start, especially as the Blues have the nerves of an elimination game. St. Louis won’t want to make any mistakes, and Colorado won’t want to do anything silly to let the Blues hang around. However, as the game goes on, we’ll see the offense pick up late.

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ryan O’Reilly’s heart-wrenching reaction to Blues’ Game 6 loss vs. Avalanche highlights agony of defeat

Getting eliminated from the playoffs isn’t something teams will get over in a day or two, especially when they were playing for the greatest trophy in sports AKA the Stanley Cup Trophy. And that’s certainly the case for Ryan O’Reilly and the St. Louis Blues, who really believed that they could take down the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Denver, MO
State
Colorado State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

National analyst predicts Kentucky to land key 2023 Tar Heels target

The UNC basketball class of 2023 is off to a terrific start as it currently holds two commitments from consensus five-star prospects. The Tar Heels have the No. 1 overall player in the class from both Rivals and 247Sports with 6-foot-9 forward GG Jackson, and also have the commitment from five-star point guard Simeon Wilcher. The looming target that the Tar Heels are extremely active on the recruiting trail with is five-star hybrid wing Matas Buzelis. Buzelis has offers from Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina among many others and has taken visits to Kentucky, Florida State, and Wake Forest. Not only is the...
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer commits to Illinois

Top transfer target Matthew Mayer has officially made his decision and it’s not good news for the UNC basketball program.  Just hours after Inside Carolina reported that Mayer was set to make his decision within the week, it didn’t take long. Mayer announced via his Instagram that he was transferring to Illinois, ending his recruitment. The news is disappointing for North Carolina, as they have an open spot following Kerwin Walton’s announcement that he’s transferring. Now, UNC will have to find another solution whether that’s the portal or giving their open spot to Puff Johnson in the starting lineup. BREAKING: Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer has committed to Illinois, per his IG page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 27, 2022 The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Mayer spent four seasons at Baylor and averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1 assist per game last season. He was also a key piece to Baylor’s title team a few years ago. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Ville Husso
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers to meet Colorado Avalanche in Western Conference Finals

The Edmonton Oilers’ date for the Western Conference Finals: the Colorado Avalanche. The speedy team from Denver finished off their second-round series against the St. Louis Blues Friday night with a 3-2, buzzer-beater win. J.T. Compher scored two goals for the Avs, while Darren Helm scored the game-winner with six seconds left.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

What’s Next for the St. Louis Blues After Losing Out to the Avalanche?

A tight series that went six games, the St. Louis Blues are now officially out of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Colorado Avalanche moving on to face the Edmonton Oilers in what will be a highly-anticipated matchup of speed and skill with players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar taking center stage. For the Blues, at the forefront of their minds might be what comes next.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ats#Colorado Avalanche Game 5#The St Louis Blues#Tnt#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Gaa#Sv#Unab
Sportico

Walmart Heir Rob Walton Stalks Broncos Amid Mile High NFL Valuations

Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton recently made a purchase, a splurge meant to facilitate a long-pursued interest. He bought an electric bike. Most Saturdays Walton takes a 75-mile ride. He’s one of several members of the Walton family who love cycling, and his e-bike purchase indicates that even at 77, he’s still looking to be in on the action. Now he’ll be able to keep up his weekly routine at a smoother pace. His next (likely) purchase should get more attention. The Denver Broncos have been touted as one of the most popular NFL franchises to hit the market in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball target Matthew Mayer names top four schools

The UNC basketball program has one available scholarship remaining for the upcoming season and has its sights set on one of the top transfers on the market. Baylor transfer forward Matthew Mayer has been tied to the North Carolina program since he entered the transfer portal, and on Thursday his portal recruitment took the next step. According to Jeff Goodman, Mayer named his four finalists: North Carolina, Illinois, Texas Tech and Memphis. Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer told @Stadium that he has four finalists: North CarolinaIllinoisMemphisTexas Tech The skilled and athletic forward recently withdrew from the NBA Draft. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 26, 2022 The 6-foot-9...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon legend named to college football ‘all-time all-transfer’ team

When you think about transfers in college football, a lot of recent memory will come up. Thanks to the dawn of the transfer portal era, we now see some of the most talented plays in the nation picking up and finding new schools year after year. Guys like Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Quinn Ewers, and Eli Ricks — all are among the most talented players in the nation, and all will play for new teams this fall. However, transfers in college football were a big thing before the portal came into existence. If you look back in the game’s history, you’ll...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Matthew Mayer set to make decision within a week

The UNC basketball program will soon find out their fate for a big transfer target according to a report on Friday. Inside Carolina’s Sherrell McMillan is reporting that former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer is set to make his decision sooner than expected. Mayer will reportedly decide on his list of four finalists sometime within the next week. Mayer is down to four schools, he announced on Thursday, focusing on UNC, Illinois, Memphis and Texas Tech. He recently withdrew his name from the NBA Draft with the decision to return to college and transfer.  McMillan also notes that Mayer’s plan was to originally take...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy