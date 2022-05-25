ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, AL

Traffic stop on Alabama interstate leads to discovery of 129 pounds of marijuana in vehicle

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
A traffic stop on a stretch of Alabama interstate just a few miles from the Mississippi state line led to the seizure of more than 129 pounds of what is believed to be marijuana.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were conducting patrols on Interstate 22 near Hamilton, Ala., when they made the traffic stop, according to local news sources.

Through further investigation of the vehicle, deputies found approximately 129 pounds of the suspected marijuana in the car.

The driver, Christopher Cross II of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.

Interstate 22 extends from Memphis into Alabama through the northeast corner of Mississippi.

Cross was taken to the Marion County Jail.

Comments / 80

Ak
3d ago

but yet killing is still going unsolved but they can bust someone...how about you guys solve these murder and stop messing with people over marijuana

Reply
58
Vicky Stevenson Sechler
3d ago

Dang I want some of that weed! This person needs to get a license to contribute to better mental health. Weed is not a starter drug, like many have said. I can't take ant kind of NSAIDS and weed helps this tremendously. look up NSAIDS before you judge me.

Reply(6)
26
Mablean Talley
3d ago

Well all they have to do is check with the person they got the 129 pound's from they were already waiting on you. While there is no telling how many tons went across the line during after or before

Reply
8
