READING, PA – Zach Ashford hit the go ahead bases clearing triple with two outs in the ninth to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (15-27) to a come from behind 6-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils at First Energy Stadium Friday night. The Ponies have taken three of the first four games in the series.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO