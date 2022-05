One of my favorite things about Disney movies is that while they're highly entertaining for the kiddos, there are usually a few great laugh-out-loud one-liners in there for the adults as well. However, it's time to take Disney's writers to task for doing their homework a little too well! Yep, their writers somehow were able to hone in on the ongoing fight between the folks south of I-10 and the rest of Louisiana. I like to call it, 'the great divide!'

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO