City council proposes eliminating curbside recycling services
WYFF4.com
4 days ago
GREER, S.C. — Changes could be coming to recycling in the city of Greer. Greer City Council had its first reading of the 2022-23 budget Tuesday night. The proposed budget would eliminate curbside recycling, due to rising sanitation costs. The city administrator says...
A new industry for Clinton was given the final go-ahead, but was not named, at the Tuesday meeting of the Laurens County Council. Third and final reading, along with a public hearing, for Project Dogwood was given by the council, and normally that would trigger a public identification of the company receiving tax and other local and state incentives to locate here. There are some more contracts to be finalized before that announcement is made, according to Jon Coleman, President and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation.
SPARTANBURG — Candidates running for Spartanburg County Council shared their views on roads, growth and development and job creation during an online forum hosted by OneSpartanburg on May 27. Early voting for the June 14 primary election begins May 31 and continues through June 10 at all County Voter...
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Good news for anyone who travels over the T-Bridge in Gaffney, it’s getting repairs. The bridge was built in 1919 and Mayor Randy Moss said it’s one of two in the entire world. The second is in Tokyo, Japan. He said repairs are needed in order to keep the bridge safe. […]
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 33-44-808 of the South Carolina Limited Liability Company Act, as amended, that HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC (the "Company") has dissolved as of May 25, 2022. Persons with claims against the Company, if any, are requested to present them in writing to the Company at 211 King Street, Suite 320, Charleston, SC 29401, Attn: Thomas A. Hall, with a copy to Nexsen Pruet, LLC, 1230 Main Street, Suite 700, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Fred L. Kingsmore, Jr. Esq. within 120 days after the date of publication of this notice. Presentation of such claims, if any, must include the identity of the claimant, the claimant's mailing address and telephone number, the amount of the claim, and a reasonable description of the facts (together with a copy of any relevant documentation) from which the claim arose. A claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice. AD# 2004413.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People gathered in downtown Greenville on Saturday afternoon to rally for gun safety and action against gun violence in America. The rally started at noon at the Jole Robert’s Poinsett Statue, near 130 S Main, Greenville. According to organizers, the group was calling for...
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of millions of dollars have been taken from South Carolinians paychecks and tax refunds by hospitals collecting on unpaid medical bills but a WBTV Investigation shows only a fraction of patients are filing a protest against one of the most invasive activities allowed by state law.
Greenville-based M Peters Group’s proposed $75 million mixed use development on East Main Street in Spartanburg is generating excitement for its potential to transform the downtown skyline. The project is still being evaluated by the city’s design review board, but envisions three new towers across seven properties between 127...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY — A $3 million fundraising campaign has been launched by the Spartanburg County Foundation to reconstruct the Walnut Grove Manor House. The house on Otts Shoals Road in Roebuck was built in 1765 and last restored in 1961. It's been a popular destination for decades for visitors to experience living history in southern Spartanburg County. When it was constructed, green timbers were used for the house's foundation. Since then the timbers have dried, causing the foundation to settle. The house once used to provide tours to school groups is no longer safe to explore.
TRAVELERS REST — The move of Methodical Coffee's operations to a warehouse space on U.S. 276 is part of a larger effort to repurpose an expansive former textile mill property for new industry and services. The property that is now home to Grace Church's satellite campus north of Travelers...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bill making its way through the South Carolina Legislature is looking to help detention centers across the state. The Law Enforcement Training bill, if approved would lower the required age to become a detention or corrections officer from 21 to 18 years old. Leaders with...
Summer of safety; hospital says to carry First Aid …. Coast Guard Auxiliary performs safety checks on Lake …. Summer of safety: hospital says to carry First Aid …. Upstate pastors react to allegations within Southern …. 7 News full interview with DJ Horton. 7Weather. Children’s Escape Zone, Town of...
Green Laundry Lounge offers in-store laundry pickup and drop-off as well as drive-through and curbside pickup and drop-off. Customers may also use GLL’s app to schedule a contactless pickup and delivery. The business offers services such as wash-dry-fold, ironing, laundry services and alteration with third-party vendors. Location: 10 Mooryln...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) and local law enforcement are continuing their annual Buckle Up, South Carolina campaign. Officials said the campaign aims to encourage and enforce safety belt usage in Sought Carolina. The special enforcement period will run from May 23,...
GREENVILLE — After months of delayed opening dates and supply chain issues, the Grand Bohemian Hotel above the Reedy River is now accepting reservations for later this year and into 2023. Reservations are open for mid-October and beyond, according to a May 23 post on Facebook for the hotel....
James A. Bull began his grocery career as a teenage clerk and soon started his first small business on Coffee Street in the early 1890s. In 1897, he moved to a larger building on the corner of North Main and West North to start up J.A. Bull & Co. He quickly established a stellar reputation in town for his honest business relationships and for selling high-quality products at the best prices. Among the myriad products sold in his store, coffee was perhaps Bull’s greatest passion and specialty.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a circuit court decision ruling that a former trustee of legendary singer James Brown’s estate will not receive additional payment for her time in that position. The lawsuit, Adele J. Pope against the Estate of James Brown and the James Brown 2000 Irrevocable Trust, […]
Comments / 0