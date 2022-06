GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies located John Dechamps. They added that he is safe!. Deputies said Dechamps was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 5:30 p.m. They added that he was walking towards I-85. According to deputies, he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue pants, rainbow-colored shoes and a gray or black shirt.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO