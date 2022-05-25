ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘Someone’s going to die’ Video shows a gun battle that sent bullets flying through businesses

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — On Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Peters Street. A security guard told police that a group of men in a car started arguing with another man on the street when the argument escalated into gunfire. No one was injured, but police are working to identify the suspects.

Miya Bailey, a local artist and entrepreneur, is the owner of Peters Street Station, an upscale art gallery and work space that serves the artists of the neighborhood. He told us that several bullets went flying through his front window.

“Someone’s going to die. That’s the number one fear,” he said. “This is an art community and design center. Artists come here and children come here. The whole community comes here just to create.”

Bailey says he believes the shooting may have been the result of an altercation involving patrons at a neighboring nightclub. Police haven’t confirmed this information.

Bailey also told us that there have been a lot of problems in the past. We reached out to nightclub, but no one has responded to our requests for comment.

#Shooting#Bullets#Art Gallery#Violent Crime#Peters Street Station
