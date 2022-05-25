Asbury Eagles Club Hosting “Timmy Tough” Fundraiser

The Hospice of Dubuque Tree of Life Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 24th at 7:30p in Washington Park. This spring you’re invited to come together as a community and remember loved ones. At this special event, a personal story of healing and hope will be shared. The evening will also include reflection, music, and the lighting of the tree. Together, we will celebrate those who have touched our lives. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Joliet Event Center at 781 Locust Street. Rain or shine, bring a lawn chair for comfortable seating. Each light on the display will represent a person remembered or honored and all lights will remain illuminated through Memorial Day.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO