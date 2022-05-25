ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury, IA

Asbury Eagles Club Hosting “Timmy Tough” Fundraiser

By Steve Pulaski
 3 days ago
The Asbury Eagles Club will be hosting a chicken dinner fundraiser for a local nine-year-old boy on June 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. That boy is Timmy Francois, the son of Sarah and Jason Francois (Helling). Timmy, nicknamed "Timmy Tough," has been diagnosed...

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque’s Black Bear Needs a Name!

Having grown up in Dubuque and living elsewhere for several years, I certainly understand the appeal of relocating back to the area. Folks here are friendly, and we have safe neighborhoods. Not to mention great food, beautiful Mississippi River views, and some fantastic trails to roam. It's no surprise that...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

June 4: Galena to host its First Food Truck Fight®

Over the past decade, we've seen the food cart go from simple offerings to evolving into hot dogs to taco carts to the all-out gourmet battle. Today, the typical food truck has everything from fancy ethnic and fusion cuisine to wood-fired pizza and rotisserie chicken to tricked-out cupcakes and ice cream and everything in-between.
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

City says Dubuque Residents Need to “Bear Aware”

The City of Dubuque and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are encouraging residents to be “bear aware” in response to the black bear that has been seen roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The Iowa DNR is working with the City of Dubuque, the Dubuque County...
DUBUQUE, IA
City
Asbury, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Bugler Plays “Taps” at 2,500-plus Veteran Funerals

Answering the call to serve one's country is noble. However, maintaining that commitment to one's community over a lifetime is a notable achievement. In 1955, Nick Lucy took up the bugle at just 15. Shortly after that, he got recruited to play with the Dubuque Post 6 American Legion Drum & Bugle Corps. Nick joined the Navy reserves at 17. By the summer of 1959, he was aboard a Navy submarine in the Pacific. Following that stint, Nick joined the Air Force, where he advanced his telecommunications and electronics skills.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

It was a Gouda Time at Mac and Cheese Fest

It's not every day when you get to check an item off of your Bucket List, but that is what happened last night at the Mac and Cheese Fest held at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. Listen: Interview with Mac and Cheese Fest Organizer Tom Rauen. Foodie Dreams Do...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Photos: Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

My wife and I like to get out and hike... A LOT. And why not, it's good for you and you get to experience the world around you. This weekends trip was no exception. It's a blast to get out and enjoy all the awesome things that changing seasons bring. We're now fully into spring weather, and only summer heat can make these flowers pop even more at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. Take a stroll with me through Marshall park and enjoy the sites of early spring in our local Dubuque Arboretum.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque’s Mac & Cheese Fest Made a Delicious Return!

Thursday, May 19th, 2022 marked the return of a delicious event that has gone by the wayside the last two years in lieu of the pandemic. The Dubuque Mac & Cheese Fest came back with a roar last night with hundreds flooding the Grand River Conference Center in pursuit of some mouthwatering mac and cheese, great local beers, and exactly the kind of camaraderie that was sorely missed over the past couple years.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Eagle 102.3

McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson Bike Night is Back!

Hang on to your handlebars; Bike Night is BACK at McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson from 5 to 9pm tomorrow night (Thursday, May 19th)! Kickstart your fun this spring and throughout the summer on this station for your chance to enjoy live music, awesome food and beverages, and win amazing prizes!. Throughout...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

PHOTOS: Cascade’s 8th Annual Wing Fest

One of my favorite foods and local events took over Riverview Park in Cascade this past weekend! The Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce's 8th Annual Cascade Wing Fest was a blast in Cascade, Iowa. The afternoon of fun, friends, and community from 3 to 7pm; featured all of the things you could possibly want from a great wing festival. The main ingredient is of course killer chicken wings, along with cold beverages and great music.
CASCADE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Lifestyle#Disease#Charity#The Asbury Eagles Club#Facebook#The Eagles Club#Ste
Eagle 102.3

Help Clean Up Dubuque County This Weekend (May 28)

Trash is everywhere. It is tossed out of car windows and blows out of dumpsters. Ultimately, it finds its way into the environment and eventually into the water system, where it becomes a long-lasting and unsightly pollutant. Dubuque County Conservation is partnering with the Dubuque Metropolitan Solid Waste Agency (DMASWA) for a countywide watershed cleanup and is inviting the citizens of Dubuque County and surrounding areas to join in.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Sampling Local Beers on Craft Beer Week (Part Two)

It's now come time for part two of my special Craft Beer Week piece. Earlier this week, I tried three different local beers, two from Iowa, one from Wisconsin. Now, I've successfully finished off the custom six pack I purchase in honor of this glorious week. After trying a Mexican...
IOWA CITY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque’s Got A Sharp New Date Night

Free night? Check. Group of friends or a date? Check. Ice-cold Beverages? Check. Closed-toed shoes? Check. Hey, wait. Where are we going with this? Axes? Check… Wait. Seriously though! If you haven’t heard of Dubuque’s coolest new experience; it's Bustin’ Axe on Central Avenue in Dubuque. Think darts, but with axes, and knives, and saws, and cards? Yup! You can do it all with several different packages to choose from; all offering you an hour of throwing and enjoyment starting at just $20 and ranging up to $30 for some black light axe throwing. That sounds wicked cool.
DUBUQUE, IA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Eagle 102.3

Hospice of Dubuque 2022 Tree of Life Memorial Service

The Hospice of Dubuque Tree of Life Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 24th at 7:30p in Washington Park. This spring you’re invited to come together as a community and remember loved ones. At this special event, a personal story of healing and hope will be shared. The evening will also include reflection, music, and the lighting of the tree. Together, we will celebrate those who have touched our lives. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Joliet Event Center at 781 Locust Street. Rain or shine, bring a lawn chair for comfortable seating. Each light on the display will represent a person remembered or honored and all lights will remain illuminated through Memorial Day.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Special Celebration at Dubuque Farmers Market This Saturday

The Dubuque Farmers Market will happen again this Saturday May 21, With a little something extra taking place. "Touch a Truck" The City of Dubuque is celebrating National Public Works Week, May 15-21, 2022. The week recognizes the contributions of public works professionals to the communities they serve. Public works...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque’s Riverview Park Provides Spectacular Views & Affordable Camping

The Mississippi Valley is as reposeful as a dreamland, nothing worldly about it...nothing to hang a fret or a worry upon." Life along the Mississippi River remains as Twain described it 139 years ago. While the river and the towns lining its bank may be tamer today than in Twain's time, there remains a calming allure to resting on the riverbank and watching it flow.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association Guest Speaker

The Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association has invited Doug Rosenthal as a guest speaker. This event will take place at Airport Hangar 80, 11052 Airport Road, Dubuque, IA. All Tri-State Area Veterans are invited to attend tonight (Tuesday May 17th) at 7 pm. The event is free to attend and so is parking.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

