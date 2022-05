The man accused of firing a gun in downtown Whitefish — leaving a bystander injured by a ricochet — has been released on his own recognizance. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, of Rollins was being held in the county jail on a $75,000 bond for a felony criminal endangerment charge. He was released, with conditions, on May 24. Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Huyser at his home following the May 14 shooting after investigators in Whitefish identified him as the shooter. According to a press release issued by the Whitefish Police Department earlier this week, witnesses heard several gunshots near a...

