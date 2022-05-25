First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon storms could produce damaging wind and hail

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central, north central and east central Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central, north central and east central Virginia. Target Area: Charles City; Chesterfield; Hanover; Henrico; King William; King and Queen; New Kent The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Northwestern King and Queen County in east central Virginia Northwestern Charles City County in east central Virginia Northwestern New Kent County in east central Virginia Southeastern Henrico County in central Virginia Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia King William County in east central Virginia * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1149 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Highland Springs, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Richmond International Airport reported a 58 mph wind gust at 1142 AM. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Richmond, King William, Highland Springs, Saint Stephens Church, Mechanicsville, Bellwood, Tunstall, Manquin, Beulahville, Bensley, East Highland Park, Newtown, Aylett, Bottoms Bridge, Studley, Stevensville, Beazley, Montrose, Sandston and Glendale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO