ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon storms could produce damaging wind and hail

By Andrew Freiden, Sophia Armata, Nick Russo
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After morning sun on Friday, temperatures will zoom into the low 80s with moderate to high humidity. This will be ahead of a cold front moving through during the afternoon. There will likely be enough instability to...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Severe storms prompt thunderstorm, tornado warnings in central Va. Friday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted several Tornado Warnings on Friday evening. In the Beaverdam area, the National Weather Service said law enforcement reported seeing a tornado. Several NBC12 viewers sent videos of what appears to be a possible tornado in that area. The NWS would still need to confirm if a tornado did touch down.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

EF-0 tornado confirmed in Louisa/Hanover County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a stormy Friday evening across central Virginia, and at least one tornado was confirmed after a storm damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service on Saturday. An EF-0 tornado was confirmed to have traveled from eastern Louisa county to western Hanover county south...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Friday Cheers postponed due to potential severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to potential severe weather on Friday, Friday Cheers has been postponed. Organizers are working to reschedule a new date with performers Matthew E. White, Benét, and The Last Real Circus. A new date has not been set. Friday Cheers ticket holders will still be...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Central Va. residents clean up after tornado

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The National Weather service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Louisa County on Friday night before making its way to Western Hanover in the Montpelier and Beaverdam area. It packed winds of 85 miles per hour. Many homeowners spent their Saturday cleaning up the damage...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles City, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, King William by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central, north central and east central Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central, north central and east central Virginia. Target Area: Charles City; Chesterfield; Hanover; Henrico; King William; King and Queen; New Kent The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Northwestern King and Queen County in east central Virginia Northwestern Charles City County in east central Virginia Northwestern New Kent County in east central Virginia Southeastern Henrico County in central Virginia Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia King William County in east central Virginia * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1149 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Highland Springs, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Richmond International Airport reported a 58 mph wind gust at 1142 AM. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Richmond, King William, Highland Springs, Saint Stephens Church, Mechanicsville, Bellwood, Tunstall, Manquin, Beulahville, Bensley, East Highland Park, Newtown, Aylett, Bottoms Bridge, Studley, Stevensville, Beazley, Montrose, Sandston and Glendale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert Weather Day#Wwbt#Spc
NBC12

Richmond to close multiple roads, Mayo bridge for floodwall testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities will be performing its annual floodwall testing from Tuesday, May 31, through Monday, June 6. The testing will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting. The street closures will occur as follows:. Tuesday, May 31. South...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Over 1 million Virginians expected to travel Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - About 65,000 passengers are expected to rush through Richmond International Airport during Memorial Day weekend. Experts are calling the big return “travel revenge” as travelers are itching to get back to normal after two years of uncertainty. Carrying bags through RIC, the Saunders family...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC12

Kings Dominion’s Soak City set to open Saturday

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for something to help you stay cool this weekend - Soak City at Kings Dominion opens Saturday!. The 20-acre waterpark in Doswell has nearly 30 water slides, splash pads, a wave pool, and a lazy river. You can also check out coconut...
DOSWELL, VA
NBC12

South Richmond residents concerned about clogged storm drains

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clogged storm drains are easy to find around south Richmond, and that often leads to flooding. Residents in Swansboro West say a big part of the blame should go to the city’s street cleaning program. “We don’t get the same street cleaning as they do...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

AAA hosts ‘Click it or Ticket’ event ahead of Memorial Day holiday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As Virginia drivers prepare to travel for the Memorial Day weekend, AAA hosts a campaign event that highlights driver safety ahead of the high-traffic holiday. The “Click it or Ticket” campaign - which runs through June 5 is an effort to save lives through increased seat...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy