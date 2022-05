Barnsdall’s 69th annual Bigheart Day is upon us and this Memorial Day Weekend is sure to provide plenty of fun for everyone in attendance. A fishing derby at Birch Lake kicks things off at 7 a.m. and a donation-style breakfast will follow at 8 a.m. at Assembly of God Church. The Bigheart Day Parade is set to take place at 10 a.m., which will follow the turtle race and frog jumping competition.

BARNSDALL, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO