Dispatch advised the complainant wished to speak to a deputy by phone about a fraud incident. The complainant said a known individual had been buying things at his store on Zolman Rd. in Fredericktown. The suspect purchased goods and disputed the credit card charges 10 times. Once the disputes were processed it left the complainant with the loss of the price of the goods. The investigation is ongoing.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO