ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

Re: Yancey County’s Future IS BRIGHT

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 5 days ago

Everyone in both counties have legit concerns but here are my personal opinions about them and many will agree. The leaders of the counties get paid less than poverty salaries for their jobs so the homes they live in is based upon their own...

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Hendersonville project is neither smart nor sustainable

There is a $4 million development proposal imminent before Hendersonville City Council for final vote on June 2. It involves decimating a 161-acre farm composed of gentle rolling hills, pastureland, forest and wetlands. The plan to build 461 dwelling units, composed of 300 apartments across 13 buildings and 161 single-family homes is ill-advised, impractical and, frankly, insane. This means that 900-plus cars a day would empty onto a 20-foot-wide minor thoroughfare, a road that now sees perhaps 15-25 cars twice a day. Of course, the plan to fit all these cars is to widen the road to 70 feet. This will involve clear-cutting a 50-foot-wide swath of first-growth mature trees in the forest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
bpr.org

Overburdened WNC court system headed for 'crisis’

Courts in Western North Carolina were already becoming overburdened prior to COVID-19, due to an overall influx of people, the fentanyl crisis and a lack of resources. Now a backlog of cases, few available court-appointed lawyers and the fact that the majority of judges are in Haywood County have made conditions worse.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yancey County, NC
Yancey County, NC
Government
my40.tv

Cleanup underway in Jackson County while floodwaters remain high in many parts

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Across Western North Carolina, residents are cleaning up after a strong storm system brought heavy rains to the already heavily saturated ground and streams. In Jackson County, schools were closed after water from the Tuckasegee River spilled over its banks causing widespread flooding across...
FOX Carolina

Video of flooding in Lake Logan in Haywood County

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on the Upstate's newest waterpark. A local chef give tips and tricks on how to make your groceries go further. A local coffee shop is expanding in Travelers Rest. Find out what new features they're bringing with the new building.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Politics Local
themaconcountynews.com

Gems mining a decades-long tradition in Macon County

Gem mines are prevalent in Franklin, and indeed, throughout Macon County, and surrounding counties for good reason. Tourist attractions for generations, gem mines actually deliver on myriad gems because the geological forces that made the mountains involved the right amount of applied heat and pressure over millennia to forge beautiful, varied, and valued substances.
MACON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 22 CVS 240 COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina Body Politic, and The TOWN OF SYLVA, a North Carolina Municipality, Plaintiffs, v. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA B. HOWELL SIMPSON to wit: MICHELLE DENISE FRANKLIN and the UNKNOWN SPOUSE of MICHELLE DENISE FRANKLIN, if any; and any other UNKNOWN HEIRS or OWNER(S), by and through their Guardian Ad Litem, JONATHAN C. MATTOX; Defendants. TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIR(S) OF WILMA B. HOWELL SIMPSON OR OWNER(S): TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is to collect taxes due and owing the County of Jackson and Town of Sylva on that certain land listed for taxation in the name of Michelle D. Franklin, by the County of Jackson, a certain parcel or tract of land in Township of Sylva, Jackson County, being a 0.20-acre tract, more or less, bearing parcel identification number 7642-72-1601 and more particularly described as follows: BEING the same lands as described in that certain deed dated February 19, 1971 conveyed to James Morris Simpson and wife, Wilma H. Simpson from Theodore Moore, single, and Robert L. Moore and wife Pauline Moore, recorded in Book 359, Page 425, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. Together with any appurtenances and subject to any and all easements, well rights, and road rights-of-way of record, and restrictive covenants. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after May 26, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 26th day of May, 2022. Kelly Langteau-Ball RIDENOUR & GOSS, P.A. P.O. Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 586-3131 (828) 586-3763 (Fax) 12-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road at Hickory Nut Gap Farm

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Backup on I-85 in Spartanburg County due to crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — 9:10 a.m. update. 2 lanes still blocked near exit 75 (Highway 9) on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County. All lanes open on I-85 in Cherokee County. Exit 87 (Green River Road) getting onto I-85 is still closed. 7:55 a.m. update. A crash on I-85 southbound...

Comments / 0

Community Policy