Re: Yancey County’s Future IS BRIGHT

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 22 CVS 240 COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina Body Politic, and The TOWN OF SYLVA, a North Carolina Municipality, Plaintiffs, v. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF WILMA B. HOWELL SIMPSON to wit: MICHELLE DENISE FRANKLIN and the UNKNOWN SPOUSE of MICHELLE DENISE FRANKLIN, if any; and any other UNKNOWN HEIRS or OWNER(S), by and through their Guardian Ad Litem, JONATHAN C. MATTOX; Defendants. TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIR(S) OF WILMA B. HOWELL SIMPSON OR OWNER(S): TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is to collect taxes due and owing the County of Jackson and Town of Sylva on that certain land listed for taxation in the name of Michelle D. Franklin, by the County of Jackson, a certain parcel or tract of land in Township of Sylva, Jackson County, being a 0.20-acre tract, more or less, bearing parcel identification number 7642-72-1601 and more particularly described as follows: BEING the same lands as described in that certain deed dated February 19, 1971 conveyed to James Morris Simpson and wife, Wilma H. Simpson from Theodore Moore, single, and Robert L. Moore and wife Pauline Moore, recorded in Book 359, Page 425, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. Together with any appurtenances and subject to any and all easements, well rights, and road rights-of-way of record, and restrictive covenants. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than forty (40) days after May 26, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 26th day of May, 2022. Kelly Langteau-Ball RIDENOUR & GOSS, P.A. P.O. Box 965 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 586-3131 (828) 586-3763 (Fax) 12-14e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO