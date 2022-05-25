ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfields, NY

Boy Scout Attacked by Bear at Harriman State Park

By Jess
 4 days ago
A young boy is recovering after a scary encounter with a bear in Orange County. ABC 7 NY reports that a Boy Scout from the Cooperstown area suffered minor injuries after a bear attack while camping in Harriman State Park in Southfields, New York. Diana Nicols, who is the...

