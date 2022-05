Having a healthy supply of different types of blood on hand is vital for the residents of every community. Our friends at Dakota News Now, Scheels, and the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank, the sole blood provider for the Sioux Empire know this, and that is why they are all teaming up for one of the city's largest blood drives of the year on Friday, (May 27).

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO