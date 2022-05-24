U.S. prosecutors deny ethics breach, urge D.C. court to forgo bar suspension

(Reuters) - Lawyers for two federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged a Washington, D.C., appeals court to reject an ethics board's bid to impose a six-month attorney license suspension over claims they intentionally withheld evidence in a criminal case more than a decade ago.

A three-judge panel of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, the highest local court in the city, wrestled for two hours over where to draw lines in cases of alleged prosecutorial misconduct to distinguish between intentional acts to conceal evidence and other behavior that might be considered a mistake.

"It seems to me there was no deliberate decision, no purposeful decision" to omit negative information about a government witness, Judge Stephen Glickman said at the hearing with Judges Joshua Deahl and Loren AliKhan.

The former D.C. federal prosecutors, Mary Dobbie and Reagan Taylor, who are employed within other Justice Department offices, have denied they acted intentionally in 2009 to hide evidence in the jailhouse assault case central to the alleged ethics violations.

The U.S. Justice Department and an advocacy association for prosecutors, represented by Munger, Tolles & Olson, both filed briefs supporting Dobbie and Taylor in the ethics case.

Timothy Simeone of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis, representing Dobbie, told the court that "in this case there was no thumbing of the nose" at rules mandating prosecutors' obligation to disclose favorable evidence to defense lawyers. "They did a whole bunch of things that demonstrate their intent to achieve full disclosure," Simeone said.

Simeone and Alex Little of Burr & Forman, who argued for Taylor, declined to comment. The head of the D.C. bar disciplinary counsel office, Hamilton Fox III, also declined to comment.

Messages seeking comment from Dobbie and Taylor were not immediately returned.

The Justice Department's friend-of-the-court brief said disciplinary authorities must prove prosecutors acted in "bad faith" in circumstances in which evidence was allegedly suppressed or not turned over in time for defense lawyers to make any use of it during a criminal proceeding.

At Tuesday's hearing, Fox said the attorney-conduct rule at issue does not have a "bad faith" element and that it would be "very bad policy" to include one.

"If these lawyers had done what they should have done, none of us would be sitting here today," Fox said.

The case is In re: Reagan Taylor and In re: Mary Chris Dobbie, District of Columbia Court of Appeals, No. 21-BG-024.

For plaintiffs: Hamilton Fox of D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel

For Dobbie: Timothy Simeone of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis

For Taylor: Alex Little of Burr & Forman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.