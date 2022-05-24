ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

U.S. prosecutors deny ethics breach, urge D.C. court to forgo bar suspension

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yqtqm_0fpmWRFs00

(Reuters) - Lawyers for two federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged a Washington, D.C., appeals court to reject an ethics board's bid to impose a six-month attorney license suspension over claims they intentionally withheld evidence in a criminal case more than a decade ago.

A three-judge panel of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, the highest local court in the city, wrestled for two hours over where to draw lines in cases of alleged prosecutorial misconduct to distinguish between intentional acts to conceal evidence and other behavior that might be considered a mistake.

"It seems to me there was no deliberate decision, no purposeful decision" to omit negative information about a government witness, Judge Stephen Glickman said at the hearing with Judges Joshua Deahl and Loren AliKhan.

The former D.C. federal prosecutors, Mary Dobbie and Reagan Taylor, who are employed within other Justice Department offices, have denied they acted intentionally in 2009 to hide evidence in the jailhouse assault case central to the alleged ethics violations.

The U.S. Justice Department and an advocacy association for prosecutors, represented by Munger, Tolles & Olson, both filed briefs supporting Dobbie and Taylor in the ethics case.

Timothy Simeone of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis, representing Dobbie, told the court that "in this case there was no thumbing of the nose" at rules mandating prosecutors' obligation to disclose favorable evidence to defense lawyers. "They did a whole bunch of things that demonstrate their intent to achieve full disclosure," Simeone said.

Simeone and Alex Little of Burr & Forman, who argued for Taylor, declined to comment. The head of the D.C. bar disciplinary counsel office, Hamilton Fox III, also declined to comment.

Messages seeking comment from Dobbie and Taylor were not immediately returned.

The Justice Department's friend-of-the-court brief said disciplinary authorities must prove prosecutors acted in "bad faith" in circumstances in which evidence was allegedly suppressed or not turned over in time for defense lawyers to make any use of it during a criminal proceeding.

At Tuesday's hearing, Fox said the attorney-conduct rule at issue does not have a "bad faith" element and that it would be "very bad policy" to include one.

"If these lawyers had done what they should have done, none of us would be sitting here today," Fox said.

The case is In re: Reagan Taylor and In re: Mary Chris Dobbie, District of Columbia Court of Appeals, No. 21-BG-024.

For plaintiffs: Hamilton Fox of D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel

For Dobbie: Timothy Simeone of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis

For Taylor: Alex Little of Burr & Forman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 31

Bgirl
2d ago

Don't care if these prosecutors are sorry but if they intentionally withheld evidence to either exonerate or implicate they are guilty and should lose their license

Reply(2)
9
United We Stand
3d ago

Trump denies doing anything wrong and everyone knows that is a lie. People lie all the time, doesn't mean that they aren't guilty just because they lie and say they didn't do anything wrong.

Reply(16)
13
Erik Gould
1d ago

Here’s a thought… stop withholding evidence. Regardless if the prosecution “believes” it’s relevant or not. ALL evidence should be allowed and the jury can sort it out. That’s why we have juries. Courts are way more powerful than they should be.

Reply
5
Related
MSNBC

Court overturns Cawthorn ruling, says insurrectionist candidates can be barred from office

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is on his way out of Congress — and it might be for good. That’s because a federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a district court ruling that blocked a challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility to serve in Congress. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of North Carolina voters by a group called Free Speech for People, argued that Cawthorn had violated the 14th Amendment by allegedly aiding the Jan. 6 insurrection and, therefore, shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress. In March, a federal judge said Cawthorn was protected by a Civil War-era law that was meant to give amnesty to Confederates who fought against the Union, but that ruling was reversed Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Law & Crime

Defendant Sentenced in Multi-Million-Dollar Baby Formula Fraud Scheme Blamed the Trucker ‘Morons That Elected’ Donald Trump for Getting Him Caught: Documents

Three Florida residents are headed to prison for the next 18 years in what federal prosecutors described as a $100 million fraud scheme that involved “cheat[ing] U.S. manufacturers of infant formula, eye-care products, and other FDA-regulated items.”. Johnny Grobman, 48, Raoul Doekhie, 53, and Sherida Nabi, 57, all of...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Prosecutors#Munger Tolles Olson
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
abovethelaw.com

Judge Gets Reprimand Over Penchant For Handcuffing Attorneys In Her Courtroom

The first incident happened on February 10, 2020, when attorney Derrick Saulsberry was representing his nephew in a protective order proceeding. In the hallway, Saulsberry had a tense exchange with his client’s mother-in-law. Saulsberry cursed. When they returned to the courtroom Stalder proceeded to lecture Saulsberry about professionalism and demanded he apologize to his client’s mother-in-law. Saulsberry refused. And then, this:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

457K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy