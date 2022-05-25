Seven Wildcats earn all-district honors

The 2022 Hopkins County Freedom Ball was graciously supported by various families and businesses in the community who donated to their scholarship fund. The first Hopkins County Veterans Patriot Scholarship was awarded to a student in Hopkins County who is involved in activities that support veterans in our community - like organizing or working at the Veterans Day School Program, or volunteering at the “Wall that Heals” event held back in the fall. Lydia Walden, Assistant Superintendent at Como-Pickton CISD, presented a $500 Hopkins County Veterans Patriot Scholarship to Kara Tift.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO