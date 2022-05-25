Seven Wildcats earn all-district honors

Now that all teams have completed their season, baseball District 18 1A/2A announced their all-district selections Monday. The six Hopkins County school in the district - Miller Grove, Saltillo, and Sulphur Bluff for 1A, and Como-Pickton, Cumby, and North Hopkins for 2A - were well represented on the all-district team.
After the Como-Pickton Lady Eagles’ deep playoff run finally came to an end last Thursday, District 17-2A went ahead and revealed their all-district award selections. Como-Pickton, the district champion, racked up six of the superlative awards and also had two first-team, two second-team, and two honorable mention selections on the all-district team.
Members of the four Bright Star Baseball League special needs teams ended the season Monday with medals for all. It was an overcast cool evening, perfect for the games and the fans in the stands. The league had 45 players and 37 buddies this season. “Weather continues to be our...
At the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIV Tournament held May 13-16 at San Jacinto College in Houston, Paris Junior College Softball lost the first game against their host 4-1. The team gave up four unearned runs in one inning. The team's amazing rebound sent them to Yuma, Arizona for the National Tournament.
North Hopkins High School Senior Kaden Farrell (middle) poses with head boys basketball coach Kelley Clark (left) and assistant coach Evan Lewis (right). Farrell signed a national letter of intent Tuesday to further his education and basketball career at Arlington Baptist University. Farrell was key piece of the Panthers’ basketball team this past season, helping lead North Hopkins to the Regional Tournament for the first time in school history. Submitted Photo.
CPCISD Junior High has been awarded an Exxon Mobil Grant to enrich math/science instruction in the classroom. The grant of $500 was made possible by funding from the ExxonMobil Corporation through our local McGraw Oil and Joe Bob's Convenience Store. Thank you to our community for supporting our school Pictured are: left to right Casey Busby, teacher; Casey Blount, Exxon Mobil; Jenn Rock, Principal.
The 2022 Hopkins County Freedom Ball was graciously supported by various families and businesses in the community who donated to their scholarship fund. The first Hopkins County Veterans Patriot Scholarship was awarded to a student in Hopkins County who is involved in activities that support veterans in our community - like organizing or working at the Veterans Day School Program, or volunteering at the “Wall that Heals” event held back in the fall. Lydia Walden, Assistant Superintendent at Como-Pickton CISD, presented a $500 Hopkins County Veterans Patriot Scholarship to Kara Tift.
A send-off for four veterans will be held June 9 at 11:30 p.m. on the Hopkins County Courthouse square for a send-off to Honor Flight to DFW which will carry them to Washington D.C. to view Memorials and take part in events. Thursday, June 9 Vietnam veterans will be honored,...
Fortunately, 4-H activities don’t stop with the end of the school year. There are several events during the months of June, July, and August for 4-H members and other youth. Pay close attention to dates and registration deadlines. We don’t want anyone to be left out because of a missed deadline!
Project One Roofing hosted a ribbon cutting at their location at 209 Jackson St., on Friday, May 20. For more on recent ribbon cutting visit the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.hopkinschamber.org Submitted photo.
The Sulphur Springs Public Library Summer Reading Club will be hosting the following events. Thursday, June 2: SRP Kickoff, 5-7 p.m. June 7: Story time, 10:30 a.m. June 9: Game Night, 5-7 p.m. June 13: Wildlife on the Move, 10:30 a.m. June 14: Story time, 10:30 a.m. June 16: Game...
5:30 a.m. - Hot Air Balloon Media Flight, Clarion Point. Noon - Opening Ceremonies Ribbon Cutting Celebration Plaza. 6 p.m. Hot Air Balloon Rally and Glow . Shannon Oaks Church. Saturday, June 11. 6 a.m. Hot Air Balloon Rally and Flight Shannon Oaks Church. 10: a.m. Dairy Festival Parade Route...
Producers sold 5,799 head of pre-conditioned cattle at the May Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) sale held last Friday at the Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission. A total of 240 producer/members consigned cattle to the sale and those cattle were purchased by 40 buyers. Cattle prices held up well, the...
It is the year 2020, Covid-19 has reached an all time high and there is no career opportunity in sight. I can barely afford to eat and pay bills, as I am a newly graduated Masters student with nothing but school loan debt. I pick up the phone and call the Army National Guard. That November, my parents both catch Covid-19 in the same week.
Tomato growing is a very common practice in Hopkins County gardeners. As I was preparing this piece, the Hopkins County Extension Office was receiving frequent phone calls related to tomato health and tomato growing. As I was going through some of those questions, a common one was related to leaf...
The Memory Maker Clowns will be performing Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Downtown Theatre in Sulphur Springs. Special guests are expected in "Clown Alley." Admission is $5 for adults, $10 for children, popcorn and drinks are free. Half the proceeds will be donated to the St. Jude's Children Research...
Hopkins County voters took to the polls Tuesday, May 24 to cast their ballots for the Primary Runoff Election. Below are the county and state Primary Runoff Election results for both Republican and Democratic candidates. County results. The following results identify the total county votes for each Republican official under...
