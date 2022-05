Seven Spartans listed in 247Sports' updated Transfer Portal Top247 rankings

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State was once again active in the transfer portal this offseason, which resulted in the Spartans adding a handful of highly-rated players, according to 247Sports.

247Sports released an updated batch of their Transfer Portal Top247 rankings this week, and seven new Spartans were included on that list. Michigan State’s top transfer portal addition was former Illinois tight end Daniel Barker.

Check out where each Spartan lands in the updated transfer rankings from 247Sports:

No. 83: Daniel Barker

Ron Johnson/USA TODAY Sports

Former Team: Illinois

Position: Tight End

Overall Ranking: No. 83

Position Ranking: No. 5

No. 88: Khris Bogle (DE)

Gainesville Sun

Former Team: Florida

Position: Defensive End

Overall Ranking: No. 88

Position Ranking: No. 8

No. 102: Jarek Broussard

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

Former Team: Colorado

Position: Running Back

Overall Ranking: No. 102

Position Ranking: No. 13

No. 103: Jalen Berger

Former Team: Wisconsin

Position: Running Back

Overall Ranking: No. 103

Position Ranking: No. 14

No. 104: Jacoby Windmon

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Former Team: UNLV

Position: Linebacker

Overall Ranking: No. 104

Position Ranking: No. 8

No. 110: Aaron Brule

Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports

Former Team: Mississippi State

Position: Linebacker

Overall Ranking: No. 110

Position Ranking: No. 10

No. 136: Brian Greene

James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

Former Team: Washington State

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Overall Ranking: No. 136

Position Ranking: No. 6